How Does LIV Golf's Points System Work?

LIV Golf's fourth season gets underway in February 2025 and, after dramatic individual and team finales in 2024, there's set to be another 14 tournaments of action over six months.

Last season, Jon Rahm claimed the individual title by 14 points after two victories in the final three events and, in terms of the team trophy, Crushers GC topped the standings at the end of the season. However, at the Team Championship, Ripper GC came out on top in a dramatic final day.

For 2025, there will be new players and sponsors present on the LIV Golf League circuit, but one aspect that isn't changing is the way the points system works to determine the individual and team standings.

To begin with, all the main Tours in the world follow a points based system to crown their season-long winners, with the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf League handing out points depending on your placing in their events.

In terms of LIV Golf's individual points system, the individual winner of a LIV Golf tournament is awarded 40 points, second place gets 30 and third 24. From there, there is a sliding scale and, if players finish with the same score, points will be added up and distributed evenly.

Rahm won the individual standings with 235.17 points (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to the team scoring system the top eight in the tournament secure points and, in terms of distribution, 32 points are awarded for a win, 24 for second and 16 for third.

Once again, there is a sliding scale and, if you finish in eighth spot, then you get one point. Like the team aspect, if teams share a spot then the points will be added up and distributed evenly, unless there's a tie at the top of the leaderboard. If this happens, teams will head to a playoff until one of the sides is announced as the winner.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In total, 13 of the tournaments provide points as the 14th is the Team Championship. Finally, those players who finish in the 1-24 positions at the end of the year are safe in the 'Lock Zone,' whilst those in 25-48 are in the 'Open Zone. If you finish in the 'Open Zone' it means you are a free agent and can either negotiate with another team or, if your captain chooses to, stay put at the team you represent.

You may wonder what happens to those who finish outside the top 48. Well, if you do then you are in the 'Drop Zone' and relegated. However, just because you finish in the 'Drop Zone' doesn't necessarily mean you are leaving LIV Golf, with Branden Grace and Bubba Watson returning to the circuit for 2025 despite being relegated in 2024.

LIV Golf League Individual Points System

Swipe to scroll horizontally Place Points 1st 40 2nd 30 3rd 24 4th 18 5th 16 6th 14 7th 13 8th 12 9th 11 10th 10 11th 8 12th 7 13th 6 14th 5 15th 4 16th 3 17th 3 18th 2 19th 2 20th 2 21st 1 22nd 1 23rd 1 24th 1

LIV Golf League Team Points System