How Does LIV Golf's Points System Work?

We take a look at how the LIV Golf League's individual and team points systems work ahead of the circuit's 2025 season

A leaderboard at a LIV Golf League event
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

LIV Golf's fourth season gets underway in February 2025 and, after dramatic individual and team finales in 2024, there's set to be another 14 tournaments of action over six months.

Last season, Jon Rahm claimed the individual title by 14 points after two victories in the final three events and, in terms of the team trophy, Crushers GC topped the standings at the end of the season. However, at the Team Championship, Ripper GC came out on top in a dramatic final day.

For 2025, there will be new players and sponsors present on the LIV Golf League circuit, but one aspect that isn't changing is the way the points system works to determine the individual and team standings.

To begin with, all the main Tours in the world follow a points based system to crown their season-long winners, with the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf League handing out points depending on your placing in their events.

In terms of LIV Golf's individual points system, the individual winner of a LIV Golf tournament is awarded 40 points, second place gets 30 and third 24. From there, there is a sliding scale and, if players finish with the same score, points will be added up and distributed evenly.

Jon Rahm shakes his caddies hand following his LIV Golf Chicago victory

Rahm won the individual standings with 235.17 points

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to the team scoring system the top eight in the tournament secure points and, in terms of distribution, 32 points are awarded for a win, 24 for second and 16 for third.

Once again, there is a sliding scale and, if you finish in eighth spot, then you get one point. Like the team aspect, if teams share a spot then the points will be added up and distributed evenly, unless there's a tie at the top of the leaderboard. If this happens, teams will head to a playoff until one of the sides is announced as the winner.

In total, 13 of the tournaments provide points as the 14th is the Team Championship. Finally, those players who finish in the 1-24 positions at the end of the year are safe in the 'Lock Zone,' whilst those in 25-48 are in the 'Open Zone. If you finish in the 'Open Zone' it means you are a free agent and can either negotiate with another team or, if your captain chooses to, stay put at the team you represent.

You may wonder what happens to those who finish outside the top 48. Well, if you do then you are in the 'Drop Zone' and relegated. However, just because you finish in the 'Drop Zone' doesn't necessarily mean you are leaving LIV Golf, with Branden Grace and Bubba Watson returning to the circuit for 2025 despite being relegated in 2024.

LIV Golf League Individual Points System

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PlacePoints
1st40
2nd 30
3rd 24
4th18
5th16
6th14
7th13
8th12
9th11
10th10
11th8
12th7
13th6
14th5
15th4
16th3
17th3
18th2
19th2
20th2
21st1
22nd1
23rd1
24th1

LIV Golf League Team Points System

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PlacePoints
1st32
2nd 24
3rd 16
4th12
5th8
6th4
7th2
8th1
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸