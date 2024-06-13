How All 12 LIV Golfers Got On In Round One Of The 2024 US Open
Bryson DeChambeau once again leads the LIV charge at a Major thanks to a three-under 67 at Pinehurst
There should have been 13 LIV Golfers playing in the 2024 US Open but Greg Norman's circuit is represented by just 12 of its players this week after Jon Rahm withdrew injured.
The Spaniard, winner of the 2021 US Open, is having trouble with an infected lesion in between his toes and is sitting out after receiving medical advice. Rahm's compatriot and former Ryder Cup partner Sergio Garcia has got off to a great start this week though to fly the flag for Spain, where he makes his 25th consecutive US Open start after getting into the field on Monday.
Garcia shot an impressive bogey-free 69 to sit at one-under-par after 18 holes. The Fireballs GC captain incredibly hasn't had a top-10 in a Major since his 2017 Masters win but has got off to a great start at Pinehurst.
However, at the top of the LIV Golf leaderboard at a Major once again is Bryson DeChambeau.
The 2020 US Open champion was T6th at The Masters and then 2nd at last month's PGA Championship, and he is at three-under - just two back of Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay's lead.
Bryson made four birdies and a solitary bogey in his 67, where he hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15/18 greens.
Tyrrell Hatton's right behind at two-under thanks to a 68 featuring three birdies and just one bogey.
Two-time US Open winner Brooks Koepka is also in the mix at level par, with the American cutting a quiet figure this week. Koepka has declined media duties so far and explained why in a text exchange with Golfweek's Eamon Lynch. Koepka is joined at level par alongside 2014 Pinehurst winner Martin Kaymer.
Cameron Smith was highly fancied this week due to his incredible touch around the greens and he also started well with a one-over 71.
At the other end of the leaderboard, six-time US Open runner-up Phil Mickelson looks set to miss the cut at nine-over, with Dustin Johnson also struggling at four-over. Spaniards David Puig (+6) and Eugenio Chacarra (+5) have work to do, as have Adrian Meronk (+6) and the in-form Dean Burmester (+4).
LIV Golf Leaderboard at the US Open: Day 1
- -3: Bryson DeChambeau
- -2: Tyrrell Hatton
- -1: Sergio Garcia
- E: Brooks Koepka
- E: Martin Kaymer
- +1: Cameron Smith
- +4: Dean Burmester
- +4: Dustin Johnson
- +5: Eugenio Chacarra
- +6: David Puig
- +6: Adrian Meronk
- +9: Phil Mickelson
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
