Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions Purse, Prize Money And Field

Following a two-month off-season, the LPGA Tour returns with a limited-field event, the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club - one of the best courses in Orlando.

Some of the world’s best players will be in attendance, with the field comprising those who have each won on the LPGA Tour within the last two seasons. Among those is 2022 champion Danielle Kang. The American cruised to a season-opening victory with a final round 68 last year to finish three shots ahead of Canadian Brooke Henderson.

World No.7 Henderson also returns this year in search of her 13th LPGA Tour win, and she is joined by two others in the world's top 10. World No.2 Nelly Korda claimed victory in the Pelican Women’s Championship as recently as last November, and she will hope to begin her season in a similar fashion. Meanwhile, World No.10 Nasa Hataoka also appears as she looks for her seventh LPGA Tour win.

Just outside the world’s top 10 is Ireland’s Leona Maguire. Her maiden LPGA Tour win, which came almost a year ago in the LPGA Drive-On Championship, is enough to see her make her debut in the tournament.

She is far from the only high-profile player appearing in the tournament for the first time. As well as Maguire, 10 other players earned their first LPGA Tour wins last year and also play. They include Jennifer Kupcho, who won three times on the Tour in 2022. She is joined by AIG Women’s Open champion Ashleigh Buhai and Scot Gemma Dryburgh, who won November’s Toto Japan Classic.

Other notable names in the field include rising star Maja Stark, who was edged out by fellow Swede Linn Grant in the LET’s season-closing Race To Costa del Sol in 2022. Another Swede, three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist, also plays.

Two players who had been obliged to play in the tournament thanks to the LPGA's 1-in-4 requirement, World No.3 Minjee Lee and World No.5 Jin Young Ko, have opted not to and will instead face $25,000 fines.

Players will compete for a share of the $1.5m purse, an identical figure to last year's tournament. The winner will take home $225,000.

As well as some of the world’s best players, the tournament will see them tee it up alongside 56 celebrities who will use the modified Stableford scoring system. They will compete for a purse of $500,000, with the winner earning $100,000.

Below is the prize money breakdown and 29-player field for the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $225,000 2nd $177,229 3rd $128,567 4th $99,457 5th $80,052 6th $65,497 7th $54,823 8th $48,031 9th $43,180 10th $39,298 1th $36,386 12th $33,960 13th $31,826 14th $29,886 15th $28,139 16th $26,586 17th $25,229 18th $24,064 19th $23,094 20th $22,317 21st $21,542 22nd $20,765 23rd $19,989 24th $19,212 25th $18,533 26th $17,855 27th $17,174 28th $16,495 29th $15,816

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions Field 2023

Marina Alex

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Gemma Dryburgh

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Ayaka Furue

Nasa Hataoka

Brooke Henderson

Wei-Ling Hsu

Charley Hull

Moriya Jutanugarn

Ariya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Nelly Korda

Jennifer Kupcho

Andrea Lee

Gaby Lopez

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Anna Nordqvist

Ryann O’Toole

Paula Reto

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Maja Stark

Patty Tavatanakit

Who Is In The 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions? Some of the world's best players are taking part in the 2023 tournament, including champion Danielle Kang, World No.2 Nelly Korda, AIG Women's Open winner Ashleigh Buhai and World No.7 Brooke Henderson.