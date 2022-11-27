Linn Grant Wins Race To Costa Del Sol In Thrilling Final Round Battle

Linn Grant entered the final round of the season concluding at Andalucia Open de Espana knowing all she had to do was finish higher than her compatriot, Maja Stark, in order to win the elusive Race To Costa Del Sol (opens in new tab).

And, during the final day's play, Grant managed to finish in third place, whereas Stark finished in T7, meaning the LET Rookie Of The Year claimed the €125,000 payout and won the “battle”, which was exactly what she labelled her rivalry with her fellow countrywoman.

“I feel like we’ve had a battle on and off throughout the year and it would be sad to have it be over already. I’m glad it made it to the final event, and we’ll give it a good go this week. I feel like it was supposed to be this way, it feels good."

𝑹𝑨𝑪𝑬 𝑻𝑶 𝑪𝑶𝑺𝑻𝑨 𝑫𝑬𝑳 𝑺𝑶𝑳 𝑵𝑼𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝑶𝑵𝑬Linn Grant wins the #RaceToCostaDelSol, what an incredible season

In what has been an incredible season for both players, Grant will be pleased to add this achievement to the four titles that she claimed throughout 2022, including the Scandinavian Mixed Open (opens in new tab), where she beat Marc Warren and fellow Swede, Henrik Stenson, by nine shots.

Today’s result wasn’t all about Grant though as another of her compatriots, Caroline Hedwall, emerged victorious in the Open de Espana itself, beating Morgane Metraux in a play-off.

It took four extra play-off holes to separate the two. After playing the par-three 18th three times, they ended the tournament on the par-five 17th, which saw both players hit the green and compete in a putting competition.

It was Hedwall who saw her putt drop for birdie after watching Metraux miss hers. The putt was chased in by the roaring Swede, who was visibly ecstatic as she claimed her first title in four years, with her previous title coming at the Open de France in 2018.

“It feels awesome,” Hedwall said. “It feels like forever that I waited. I wasn’t sure I had it in me. It is so nice to get it together and get the win as it has been a rollercoaster. I had an injury in 2014 that was really tough and had a turn on my self-confidence. That win in 2018 helped a lot, but it was tough during COVID. I did not enjoy travelling much but it is now more or less back to normal, so it feels great.”