A Lim Kim Withstands Late Nelly Korda Charge To Seal Wire-To-Wire Victory

South Korea's A Lim Kim clinched a wire-to-wire victory at the LPGA Tour's season opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions after carding a final round 67 to beat Nelly Korda by two strokes.

Kim had been in charge from the get-go at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, opening her week with a seven-under 65 prior to rounds of 69 and 67, and led Linn Grant by three shots before the final 18 holes.

The 2020 US Women's Open champion ultimately sealed the deal by reaching 20-under on Sunday, just in front of Korda who had improved as the week went on and ended with a closing 65.

Yet, despite nine birdies on the day, the World No.1 was always being held at arm's length by Kim and watched on helplessly as the 29-year-old champion made three birdies in the final four holes to close it out.

Asked about the pressure Korda put on her, Kim replied in defiant fashion. She said: "Today, it was not my focus. I don't care."

Kim - who also won the Lotte Championship back in November - continued: "It's a good start but that's all. I'm going to focus on the next tournament and then focus again on my game."

Meanwhile, Korda admitted there were plenty of positives to take as she hopes to follow up last year's seven-win campaign with several more triumphs in 2025.

Korda - who was as close as one stroke behind Kim down the stretch - said of her week's work: "Yeah, not bad. I'm never going to complain finishing second in a tournament and giving it a run especially on a Sunday.

"There are definitely a couple putts I would like to have back, but overall I think I'm very happy with this week and excited for next week."

Sweden's Grant finished third on 15-under while Minjee Lee, aided by a sublime 10-under final round, and Jin Young Ko shared fourth a stroke further back.

Lydia Ko (-13) and Lauren Coughlin (-12) headed Rio Takeda (-11) and Leona Maguire (-10) in the top-10, with Ashleigh Buhai, Rose Zhang, Pajaree Anannarukarn and Hyo Joo Kim in a tie for 10th on eight-under.

In the amateur and celebrity competition, which features alongside the pro event, former San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars ice hockey player, Joe Pavelski won with a total of 145 points.

Former New York Mets star, Jeff McNeil was second on 140 while two-time MLB All-Star Mark Mulder finished third on 138.