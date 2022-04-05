Jack Nicklaus 'Delighted' Tiger Woods Will Play The Masters
The Golden Bear released a statement after Tiger committed to this year's tournament
Jack Nicklaus says he is "delighted" that Tiger Woods will play The Masters and asked "could he do it again?"
The Golden Bear posted the following statement on social media:
"Delighted to hear Tiger is going to give it a go at the Masters. Considering where his life was 17 months ago, this [is] an incredible feat. Only reinforces the drive, passion and work ethic Tiger has always possessed. And know that while he's in a different place in his life, Tiger wouldn't tee it up if he didn't think he could compete and win. Tiger knows this golf course like the back of his hand and, in 2019, once in position, he remembered how to win. If his body holds up, could he do it again?"
A post shared by Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Woods said he is planning to tee it up at Augusta National this week in what confirms a remarkable recovery following his car crash 14 months ago - not 17 months ago as per Jack Nicklaus' statement, if that's what he was referring to. It will be his first competitive start in 17 months following November 2020's delayed Masters.
The 15-time Major winner says he believes he can win a sixth Green Jacket this week, simply answering "I do" after being asked if he can win Major number 16. "I love competing, and I feel like if I can still compete at the highest level," he said in his press conference on Tuesday morning. "I'm going to, and if I feel like I can still win, I'm going to play. But if I feel like I can't, then you won't see me out here. You guys know me better than that."
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
