Jack Nicklaus 'Delighted' Tiger Woods Will Play The Masters

Jack Nicklaus says he is "delighted" that Tiger Woods will play The Masters and asked "could he do it again?"

The Golden Bear posted the following statement on social media:

"Delighted to hear Tiger is going to give it a go at the Masters. Considering where his life was 17 months ago, this [is] an incredible feat. Only reinforces the drive, passion and work ethic Tiger has always possessed. And know that while he's in a different place in his life, Tiger wouldn't tee it up if he didn't think he could compete and win. Tiger knows this golf course like the back of his hand and, in 2019, once in position, he remembered how to win. If his body holds up, could he do it again?"

Woods said he is planning to tee it up at Augusta National this week in what confirms a remarkable recovery following his car crash 14 months ago - not 17 months ago as per Jack Nicklaus' statement, if that's what he was referring to. It will be his first competitive start in 17 months following November 2020's delayed Masters.

The 15-time Major winner says he believes he can win a sixth Green Jacket this week, simply answering "I do" after being asked if he can win Major number 16. "I love competing, and I feel like if I can still compete at the highest level," he said in his press conference on Tuesday morning. "I'm going to, and if I feel like I can still win, I'm going to play. But if I feel like I can't, then you won't see me out here. You guys know me better than that."

