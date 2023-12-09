'He’s Done More For The PGA Tour In The Last Six Months On The Board Than Anyone Since Tiger' - Spieth Defends Cantlay Amid Policy Board Rumors
Recent reports have suggested that Cantlay has taken control of negotiations alongside fellow policy board members Spieth and Woods
Jordan Spieth has vehemently denied suggestions that Patrick Cantlay has taken over control of the PGA Tour's negotiations with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) as the deadline for a deal between the two parties nears.
Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan are scheduled to meet next week for the latest round of crunch talks, just days after the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League signed former PGA Tour star, Jon Rahm.
Recent reports from Sports Illustrated claimed that Cantlay - a member of the Tour's policy board - was driving negotiations and had formed an alliance with Spieth and Tiger Woods, who both recently became board members. However, speaking to The Associated Press, Spieth has looked to dispel such talk.
“There’s no fact to it,” Spieth said on Friday. “It’s been very collective since I’ve jumped on. It’s not even a thing. We’re looking for the best outcome for the players as a whole, and it’s six persons [as player directors].”
"He’s (Cantlay) very smart and he’s very measured in everything he says. He doesn’t waste words, and a lot of times that comes across as demanding. But in no way, shape or form does he control anything. He wants objectivity when it seems that isn’t the case."
Cantlay has found himself in the firing line on multiple occasions in the past few months. The World No.5 was involved in one of the Ryder Cup's most heated moments when his caddie Joe LaCava had a war of words with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.
The American was also at the centre of speculation for not wearing a hat, with reports suggesting he was protesting over not being paid to participate in the matchplay competition.
Such controversies may make him a target for criticism, but Spieth suggested that few have done more to try and help the Tour in these uncertain last few months.
“I believe he’s done more for the PGA Tour in the last six months on the board than anyone since Tiger," Spieth said. "That’s how great he’s been for the membership. It’s like he’s the biggest issue and it couldn’t be further from the truth.”
I am proud to join @livgolf_league and be part of something new that is bringing growth to the sport. I have no doubt that this is a great opportunity for me and my family and am very excited for the future. pic.twitter.com/myf4isJgJ3December 7, 2023
While the Tour is still trying to reach an agreement with the PIF, they are also considering investment from private equity groups. Acorn Growth - led by former policy board member Randell Stephenson, is one of those in discussion.
Rahm's departure for LIV will likely affect the nature of negotiations with those groups in the final weeks before the deadline and Spieth suggested that the timing of the Spaniard's signing was intentional.
“It’s a really nice play by them [the Saudis],” Spieth said. “I think we hold the best hand, but they know what our hand is. It’s a nice leveraging tool with everything going on.”
