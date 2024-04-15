'He's A Different Kind Of Special' - Ted Scott Heaps Praise On Boss Scottie Scheffler After Latest Masters Win
Scottie Scheffler's caddie spoke to the media after Sunday's Masters victory to outline what makes his boss so special and how it feels to win a fourth Masters
If you wanted to know what winning four Masters titles felt like, there is a very small number of people you could ask. In terms of players, only Jack Nicklaus (six), Tiger Woods (five), and Arnold Palmer (four) have ever reached a quartet of victories.
And in relation to caddies who have won the most Masters, the list is only ever so slightly longer. William 'Pappy' Stokes (five), Willie Peterson (five), Steve Williams (four) and Nathaniel Every (four) were the only members of that esteemed group before Sunday.
Now, Scottie Scheffler's caddie Ted Scott can be included, too. Following a couple of victories alongside Bubba Watson in 2012 and 2014, Scott played a pivotal role in his new on-course partner's success stories during 2022 and 2024.
Not that Scott himself would use the word 'pivotal' exactly. The modest looper considers himself extremely fortunate to be in this position and heaped all due praise onto Scheffler.
Speaking after The Masters on Sunday, Scott said: "Honestly, I'm just pinching myself. I don't know how I get to do this.
"When I was 19 years old, a guy by the name of Ryan Smith told me, if you want to get better at something, find people who are better at you and spend time with them. That's kind of been my motto in life.
"I've just been very fortunate that great people will take me on as their caddie as other parts of my life. I've worked for some incredible golfers. Scottie is just added to the list, and now it's just incredible to be a part of it. I'm just very fortunate."
Scheffler was the clear favorite to win before a ball was struck at Augusta, and although he ensured it remained close at times, the 27-year-old ultimately ran away with it down the back nine on Sunday to claim his second Green Jacket via a four-stroke victory.
In the aftermath, thousands of people shared their messages of congratulations and near-stunned reactions to Scheffler's latest achievement on social media as the University of Texas alumnus celebrated his third win in four starts.
Scottie Scheffler + Ted Scott = 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/1RbnViWGGcApril 15, 2024
It turns out that even the Dallas-based player's caddie - who he has worked with since 2021 - still finds it tough to summarize just how good the World No.1 really is.
Scott said: "What is he not good at? I don't know. I think his super power is people that are super powerful are good at everything, and he seems to be good at everything.
"He doesn't really have a weakness. I think people created a weakness in his putting. He's not a weak putter. He's a good putter. He's a very good putter."
A stunning start to the 2024 campaign for Scheffler has seen him record a lowest finish of T17 and pick up three wins from nine starts while earning over $15 million in prize money as a result.
If the traditional 10% cut rule is applied to Scott and Scheffler, the caddie will have received a stunning total of $1.2 million from just the victories! That mind-blowing money does not include the other six tournaments where Scott is likely to have been given between five and eight per cent, potentially taking his tally over $1.5 million.
Continuing his assessment of Scheffler's unmatched play right now, Scott said: "I'm just pinching myself honestly. I don't really know what I'm seeing. The guy is special. He's a different kind of special. I think we're all seeing it, and we're all questioning where did this come from?
"When he called me, I had no idea he was that good. We were his partner in New Orleans. I was like, yeah, he's a good player, and he's a great guy. I'd love to hang out with him. After two weeks, I was like, this guy is really good. Now it's like, wow, he is really good. I'm surprised too."
