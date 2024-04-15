Scottie Scheffler’s Caddie Ted Scott Has Now Won The Masters Four Times

After victories in 2012 and 2014, Ted Scott has now picked up Masters wins with Scottie Scheffler in 2022 and 2024!

Scottie Scheffler celebrates with his caddie
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

Throughout the years, there have been many, many successful caddies at the Masters and, at the most recent tournament, Scottie Scheffler's looper, Ted Scott, added himself to an exclusive list as he picked up a fourth title at Augusta National.

Previously, Scott caddied for Bubba Watson, with the American claiming Masters titles in 2012 and 2014. Caddying for Watson for 15 years, the pair split in 2021 and, following the separation, Scott joined Scheffler's team to much success!

Claiming the 2022 Masters, the duo picked up the 2024 Masters by four shots, with the victory the fourth Masters win of Scott's career! Because of the victory, Scott overtakes Jim 'Bones' Mackay in Masters wins, and joins Nathaniel Every and Tiger Woods' former caddie, Steve Williams, on four Masters victories.

The win is the third six-figure payday of 2024 for Scott who, due to the traditional 10% cut, has won $400,000 at Bay Hill, $450,000 at TPC Sawgrass and another $360,000 at The Masters. The figure doesn't take into account the other six starts this year, where Scheffler has a worst finish of T17.

Scottie Scheffler and his caddie walk off the green at the 18th hole of Augusta National

Scheffler and Scott walk off the green at the 2024 Masters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking after the victory in 2024, Scott stated: "Honestly, I’m just pinching myself. I don’t know how I get to do this. When I was 19 years old, a guy by the name of Ryan Smith told me, if you want to get better at something, find people who are better at you and spend time with them. That’s kind of been my motto in life. 

"I’ve just been very fortunate that great people will take me on as their caddie as other parts of my life. I’ve worked for some incredible golfers. Scottie is just added to the list, and now it’s just incredible to be a part of it. I’m just very fortunate."

