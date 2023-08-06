'He Was With Me Out There All Day Today' - DeChambeau Dedicates 58 To Late Father

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Bryson DeChambeau birdied the final four holes to card a 12-under total and record the first 58 in America since Jim Furyk made history at the Travelers Championship in 2016.

Rolling in a monster putt on the par three last to prompt wild celebrations , DeChambeau jumped into the air before the champagne flowed and he gulped some down. The former US Open champion then admitted he is keen on a Ryder Cup call-up ahead of September’s clash in Rome, and had to choke back tears when he reflected on his first win since his dad, Jon, died last November aged 63.

Told his father would be proud of what he had achieved, DeChambeau replied: “Yeah he would. He was with me out there all day today, without a doubt. It has been almost a year and it has been a really difficult couple of years.

“But doing it this way and finishing it out with a 58, it is all glory to God and glory to him upstairs. I can’t thank my dad enough for all he and my mum taught me and my brother.”

Bryson’s round saw him embraced by LIV chief, Greg Norman, on the 18th green as he earned $4million prize money and climbed to fifth in the race for the individual standings. DeChambeau is also targeting a Ryder Cup place and hopes it will get American captain, Zach Johnson's attention before he names his side after the qualification process ends on September 3.

DeChambeau at the 2021 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

DeChambeau impressed in the Ryder Cup last time out at Whistling Straits, with two wins and a half from three outings. In the previous event in 2018, he was a captain’s pick but lost three from three.

After his superb 58, the American added: “I’m playing really well, I’ve some equipment which is performing quite nicely with my driver and that is a deadly combination with my putting.

“I drove it well, wedged it well and you couldn’t have written it up better than this. If I do get a call that will be awesome, if I don’t, I will be rooting on the team over in Rome.”

DeChambeau started the final day at Greenbrier with six birdies in his opening seven holes to go out in 28, which included eight threes. Then he finished his memorable round with four straight birdies - including a lengthy putt on the 18th to finish 21 under for his last two rounds.