'He Was With Me Out There All Day Today' - DeChambeau Dedicates 58 To Late Father
The victory was the first since the unfortunate passing of his father in November 2022
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Bryson DeChambeau birdied the final four holes to card a 12-under total and record the first 58 in America since Jim Furyk made history at the Travelers Championship in 2016.
Rolling in a monster putt on the par three last to prompt wild celebrations , DeChambeau jumped into the air before the champagne flowed and he gulped some down. The former US Open champion then admitted he is keen on a Ryder Cup call-up ahead of September’s clash in Rome, and had to choke back tears when he reflected on his first win since his dad, Jon, died last November aged 63.
Told his father would be proud of what he had achieved, DeChambeau replied: “Yeah he would. He was with me out there all day today, without a doubt. It has been almost a year and it has been a really difficult couple of years.
“But doing it this way and finishing it out with a 58, it is all glory to God and glory to him upstairs. I can’t thank my dad enough for all he and my mum taught me and my brother.”
Bryson’s round saw him embraced by LIV chief, Greg Norman, on the 18th green as he earned $4million prize money and climbed to fifth in the race for the individual standings. DeChambeau is also targeting a Ryder Cup place and hopes it will get American captain, Zach Johnson's attention before he names his side after the qualification process ends on September 3.
DeChambeau impressed in the Ryder Cup last time out at Whistling Straits, with two wins and a half from three outings. In the previous event in 2018, he was a captain’s pick but lost three from three.
After his superb 58, the American added: “I’m playing really well, I’ve some equipment which is performing quite nicely with my driver and that is a deadly combination with my putting.
“I drove it well, wedged it well and you couldn’t have written it up better than this. If I do get a call that will be awesome, if I don’t, I will be rooting on the team over in Rome.”
DeChambeau started the final day at Greenbrier with six birdies in his opening seven holes to go out in 28, which included eight threes. Then he finished his memorable round with four straight birdies - including a lengthy putt on the 18th to finish 21 under for his last two rounds.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.
James is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx
-
-
Alex Fitzpatrick Secures First Pro Title With Classy Final Round
A final round 68 gave Sheffield golfer Fitzpatrick a five-shot win at St Mellion in the British Challenge
By James Nursey Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Makes History With 58 At LIV Golf Greenbrier
After carding a 61 on Saturday, DeChambeau carded an incredible 12-under final round to shoot a 58
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Alex Fitzpatrick Secures First Pro Title With Classy Final Round
A final round 68 gave Sheffield golfer Fitzpatrick a five-shot win at St Mellion in the British Challenge
By James Nursey Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Makes History With 58 At LIV Golf Greenbrier
After carding a 61 on Saturday, DeChambeau carded an incredible 12-under final round to shoot a 58
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Celine Boutier Claims Back-To-Back LPGA Tour Titles
The Frenchwoman followed up her maiden Major victory with yet another dominant win
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Trick Shot Expert Turned Pro Holes Miracle Shot With Putter Toe
Wesley Bryan made his name on YouTube with wacky trick shots and his skills came in handy at the Wyndham Championship
By James Nursey Published
-
"It's Been A Nice Upward Trend Since That Moment" - Horschel Moves Into Wyndham Championship Contention
Horschel co-leads the Wyndham Championship, just two months after admitting his confidence had never been lower in a tearful confession
By James Nursey Published
-
Maja Stark Makes Hole-In-One At Women's Scottish Open
Whilst in contention at Dundonald Links, the Swedish star made an ace at the par 3 sixth
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Reveals Driver Change At LIV Golf Greenbrier
The 29-year-old was spotted using a Krank Golf Formula Fire driver as he fired a nine-under 61 at Greenbrier
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'I Legitimately Would Rather Make The Ryder Cup Than The Playoffs' - Justin Thomas
The two-time Major winner fired a four-under third round to sit on the cusp of the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings
By Matt Cradock Published