Bryson DeChambeau Shares Heartfelt Message After Death Of Father

Posting on his social media, the former Major winner wrote: "Love you Dad. I'm sad to see you go but you've been through way too much pain in this life. I'm so happy you are at peace. Now you get to be with me and watch me at every event I play. Thank you for being an amazing Dad and I'll see you in the next life. Life is short. Take every moment you can with your family and say I love you."

Jon DeChambeau, who sadly passed away at just 63 years of age, was a teaching professional in California, with the cause of his death unknown. Having suffered with diabetes since the 1990s, the disease caused both of his kidneys to fail by 2014.

However, following his son's victory at the 2015 US Amateur, Jon was able to reconnect with an old college teammate, Ron Bankofier, who in fact donated a kidney to Jon in March 2017.

Speaking at the time, Bryson stated: “The ability for somebody to give part of their body to keep somebody else alive is amazing, and Ron did that. I can’t ever pay him back for keeping my dad alive.”

Following his victory in 2015, Bryson qualified for the Masters at Augusta National, with Jon able to be present while undergoing hemodialysis between rounds. That week, his son finished as the low amateur and, from that moment, Jon was present for all eight PGA Tour victories.

“He hasn’t seen a golf tournament since the US Amateur, and he was flown out for only for a day to watch the (championship) match,” Bryson said at the Masters. “Before that, he hasn’t been able to see me play, quite honestly, at all, through college or nothing. But for him to be here for this moment, it’s special. And it chokes me up.”

Despite having his left leg amputated from the horrible disease, Jon continued to watch his son succeed and claim multiple titles at the elite level, something which, as a golf professional, would bring a smile to anyone's face.