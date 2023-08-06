Bryson DeChambeau Reveals Driver Change At LIV Golf Greenbrier

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Bryson DeChambeau is known as one of the hardest workers in golf, with the American a perfectionist when it comes to his equipment.

At LIV Golf Greenbrier, the big-hitting Major winner revealed a new change to his bag, with DeChambeau putting a new driver in play, using a model that is perhaps not as recognized as others on the market.

DeChambeau during the second round of LIV Golf Greenbrier (Image credit: Getty Images)

Previously, DeChambeau was with Cobra but, in February, the 29-year-old was seen using a TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus driver. Now though, in West Virginia, DeChambeau has put a Krank Golf Formula Fire driver in play.

"Yeah, I plead the Fifth," stated DeChambeau when asked about whether he had been using a new driver. "It's a great driver. It's won a bunch of World Long Drive Championships, and it's performed the best -- it's performed -- how do I say this? It's probably performed the best I've ever had in the past five years in professional golf for me, ever since 2018 when I was striping it early in the year."

He went on to add: "This driver is definitely -- I don't want to say too much. It's fantastic for anyone that's over 175 ball speed -- Ever since I put this driver into play, it's not been really my golf swing. It's just hit on the toe, hit on the heel, everything comes back down the middle of the fairway, and I'm like, all right, let's go, pick up the tee and let's go. The driver has been really nice. It's allowed me to have some time to myself after rounds instead of going and working my butt off all the time."

DeChambeau had been previously using the TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus driver (Image credit: Getty Images)

Used by those on the long drive circuit, Krank has been in the bags of Long Drive World Champions Maurice Allen and Kyle Berkshire and was founded by long driver himself, Lance Reader. In total, the brand has won over 20 World Long Drive Championships.

It's no secret that DeChambeau is one of the longest hitters in the world right now, with the American topping the PGA Tour driving distance prior to his move to LIV Golf. He also finished second at the 2022 Professional Long Drivers Association’s World Championships, finishing behind Martin Borgmeier, who topped the charts with a 426 yard bomb.

Along with the driver change, DeChambeau has made a set-up change in his putting, which saw him shoot a nine-under second round 61 at Greenbrier, with the Major winner stating: "My shoulders were getting open, and for some reason I -- whenever I'm putting my best, I always feel like the line on the putt and the line on the ball, they match up, and I can see the line project out wherever I'm aimed, and when I'm not, if one of those things are off, it's like, I get uncomfortable, and that's when I don't putt as well.

"It's usually because either my shoulders are not square or I'm not gripping it correctly, I'm not locked in the way I feel like I should be locked in. So it's going through this process, this systematic process, going okay, this checklist, is this off, is that on, is that off, just trying to understand which little piece is missing. Once it gets all locked in like I did today, I putt really well."