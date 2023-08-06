Bryson DeChambeau Reveals Driver Change At LIV Golf Greenbrier
The 29-year-old was spotted using a Krank Golf Formula Fire driver as he fired a nine-under 61 at Greenbrier
Bryson DeChambeau is known as one of the hardest workers in golf, with the American a perfectionist when it comes to his equipment.
At LIV Golf Greenbrier, the big-hitting Major winner revealed a new change to his bag, with DeChambeau putting a new driver in play, using a model that is perhaps not as recognized as others on the market.
Previously, DeChambeau was with Cobra but, in February, the 29-year-old was seen using a TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus driver. Now though, in West Virginia, DeChambeau has put a Krank Golf Formula Fire driver in play.
"Yeah, I plead the Fifth," stated DeChambeau when asked about whether he had been using a new driver. "It's a great driver. It's won a bunch of World Long Drive Championships, and it's performed the best -- it's performed -- how do I say this? It's probably performed the best I've ever had in the past five years in professional golf for me, ever since 2018 when I was striping it early in the year."
He went on to add: "This driver is definitely -- I don't want to say too much. It's fantastic for anyone that's over 175 ball speed -- Ever since I put this driver into play, it's not been really my golf swing. It's just hit on the toe, hit on the heel, everything comes back down the middle of the fairway, and I'm like, all right, let's go, pick up the tee and let's go. The driver has been really nice. It's allowed me to have some time to myself after rounds instead of going and working my butt off all the time."
Used by those on the long drive circuit, Krank has been in the bags of Long Drive World Champions Maurice Allen and Kyle Berkshire and was founded by long driver himself, Lance Reader. In total, the brand has won over 20 World Long Drive Championships.
It's no secret that DeChambeau is one of the longest hitters in the world right now, with the American topping the PGA Tour driving distance prior to his move to LIV Golf. He also finished second at the 2022 Professional Long Drivers Association’s World Championships, finishing behind Martin Borgmeier, who topped the charts with a 426 yard bomb.
Along with the driver change, DeChambeau has made a set-up change in his putting, which saw him shoot a nine-under second round 61 at Greenbrier, with the Major winner stating: "My shoulders were getting open, and for some reason I -- whenever I'm putting my best, I always feel like the line on the putt and the line on the ball, they match up, and I can see the line project out wherever I'm aimed, and when I'm not, if one of those things are off, it's like, I get uncomfortable, and that's when I don't putt as well.
"It's usually because either my shoulders are not square or I'm not gripping it correctly, I'm not locked in the way I feel like I should be locked in. So it's going through this process, this systematic process, going okay, this checklist, is this off, is that on, is that off, just trying to understand which little piece is missing. Once it gets all locked in like I did today, I putt really well."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
