'He Deserves It' - Mickelson Calls For LIV Golf Teammate To Be Included In PGA Field
Phil Mickelson says Hy Flyers teammate Cameron Tringale deserves to be included in the PGA Championship field
Phil Mickelson has called for his LIV Golf teammate Cameron Tringale to be included in the field for the PGA Championship next week, saying he “deserves” to be lining up at Oak Hill.
Mickelson has been on another social media spree in the last couple of days, firstly continuing his campaign against the PGA Tour and the USGA – the latter over Talor Gooch so far not being included in the US Open field.
An angry attack on golf’s governing bodies was deleted by Mickelson, but one post he stood by is one backing his Hy Flyers teammate Tringale to get a late invite to the second Major of the season.
When the PGA of America announced their final field for their Major tournament in Rochester, New York, 18 LIV Golf players were included – headlined by Mickelson after his remarkable success in 2021.
Tringale was not one of those included though, but Mickelson has called for the 35-year-old to make it into the field
“I hope he gets in next week,” wrote Mickelson. “He deserves it.”
Tringale finished 41st in last year’s PGA Championship and is currently down in 103rd in the Official World Golf Ranking having quit the PGA Tour to join LIV last August.
But Mickelson praised his fellow American as “one of the best putters in the game” and said he’s “ready to take his game to new levels” as a result.
Whether the PGA of America take note of Mickelson’s call is another matter, and it’s a far cry from the blast he fired in his now deleted tweet, when he claimed they were “colluding with the PGA Tour against LIV.”
Cameron Tringale is not only my teammate, he’s one of the best putters in the game, has a short game I can’t beat, worked hard in the off season and gained 6-8 mph’s with the driver, and is ready to take his game to new levels. I hope he gets in next week. He deserves it.May 12, 2023
The 52-year-old pointed to the world ranking as a qualifier for the PGA Championship when Beau Hossler is included despite being ranked lower than the likes of Tringale and fellow LIV golfers Sebastian Munoz and Jason Kokrak.
He also fired a shot at PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan and USGA chief Mike Whan after the saga surrounding Gooch not qualifying for the US Open.
In his deleted tweet he wrote: “3 years from now who is most likely to still be here? Monahan or LIV? We won’t forget. You too Whan.”
