Cameron Tringale Gives Up PGA Tour Membership And Joins LIV Golf

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In admittedly unsurprising circumstances, Cameron Tringale becomes the next PGA Tour player to give up their membership and jump ship to LIV Golf, after the American had been linked with the series for the past few months.

First reported by the Handicap 54 account on Twitter, which has correctly predicted a number of LIV Golf moves, Tringale leaves the PGA Tour holding the record for securing the highest career earnings ($17 million) without winning a title.

A post shared by Cameron Tringale (@camtring) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

In a statement released via his social media, the American wrote: "After much reflection, prayer, and conversations with trusted advisors, I have made the decision to not renew my Tour membership for next year and join LIV Golf."

The release also "expressed gratitude for the PGA Tour and their teams across all levels for creating and maintaining and growing the platform", with Tringale also thanking "sponsors, tournament directors and volunteers", as the 35-year-old praised "Tiger, Arnie and Jack, for paving the way for the professional game to be where it is today."

Along with the many thanks, Tringale stated that: "Playing the PGA Tour has been the thrill of a lifetime," as he leaves for the Saudi-backed series and Boston on the 2nd September.

Tringale's best result in 2021/22 came at the Zozo Championship, where he finished T2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rumours about players joining LIV Golf had been spreading rapidly. They were ramped up recently when No Laying Up posted a Twitter picture that included an array of PGA Tour players' names being used as a discount code for the fourth LIV Golf event.

Tringale's name was included amongst the seven, with the other six being Cameron Young, Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Anirban Lahiri and Harold Varner III. Users were able to type in 'said-surname'25 for a 25% discount.