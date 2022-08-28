Cameron Tringale Gives Up PGA Tour Membership And Joins LIV Golf
The 35-year-old joins the Saudi-backed series having not won on the PGA Tour
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
In admittedly unsurprising circumstances, Cameron Tringale becomes the next PGA Tour player to give up their membership and jump ship to LIV Golf, after the American had been linked with the series for the past few months.
First reported by the Handicap 54 account on Twitter, which has correctly predicted a number of LIV Golf moves, Tringale leaves the PGA Tour holding the record for securing the highest career earnings ($17 million) without winning a title.
A post shared by Cameron Tringale (@camtring) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
In a statement released via his social media, the American wrote: "After much reflection, prayer, and conversations with trusted advisors, I have made the decision to not renew my Tour membership for next year and join LIV Golf."
The release also "expressed gratitude for the PGA Tour and their teams across all levels for creating and maintaining and growing the platform", with Tringale also thanking "sponsors, tournament directors and volunteers", as the 35-year-old praised "Tiger, Arnie and Jack, for paving the way for the professional game to be where it is today."
Along with the many thanks, Tringale stated that: "Playing the PGA Tour has been the thrill of a lifetime," as he leaves for the Saudi-backed series and Boston on the 2nd September.
Rumours about players joining LIV Golf had been spreading rapidly. They were ramped up recently when No Laying Up posted a Twitter picture that included an array of PGA Tour players' names being used as a discount code for the fourth LIV Golf event.
Tringale's name was included amongst the seven, with the other six being Cameron Young, Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Anirban Lahiri and Harold Varner III. Users were able to type in 'said-surname'25 for a 25% discount.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
Where Is The PGA Tour's Extra Money Coming From To Combat LIV Golf Threat?
PGA Tour Commissioner, Jay Monahan, recently announced a number of changes, but just how is the Tour affording it?
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
DP World Tour Shouldn't 'Roll Over' To PGA Tour - Westwood
The statement came via Twitter, where Westwood was very vocal about both the PGA and DP World Tour
By Matt Cradock • Published