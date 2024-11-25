Emotional Lexi Thompson Shares Inspirational Message With Fans After Signing Off From Full-Time Pro Career

After Lexi Thompson brought the curtain down on her full-time LPGA Tour career on Sunday, the iconic American said she hoped her impact on the game would stretch beyond the golf course.

Thompson signed off from her 14th season as a pro with a T49th finish at the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club, six months after announcing she would no longer be regularly competing from 2025.

Left to finish on the ninth instead of the 18th due to a limited TV slot - a fact Thompson labelled "pretty sad" in a social-media post on Saturday - the 11-time LPGA Tour winner walked alongside her brother and stand-in caddie Nick while soaking up the acclaim her outstanding career deserved.

Once her final putt had dropped, an emotional Thompson was presented with a bouquet of flowers before greeting friends and family off the back of the green.

Speaking to NBC Sports' Amy Rogers shortly after, the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Champion revealed she was "blessed and grateful" to have enjoyed so much support during her full-time career.

Thompson said: "I'll remember everything. The moments I'll cherish the most are probably with the fans, the fan interactions and with the sponsors. Those are the moments I'll really remember back because they made an impact in my life as well.

"So I'll just really look back, and just I'm so blessed and grateful to have every single one of my fans that have supported me throughout my career and friends and family that have loved me, too."

A winner 15 times in her pro career so far, Thompson's reputation not only included being a fierce competitor but also that of someone who always gave back to the game, no matter the level of fortune she was experiencing.

And it was that consistency towards those who went out of their way to back her which Thompson revealed meant the most. In turn, the woman from Coral Springs said she really hopes anyone who watched her play golf can take inspiration from her dedication and use it to make their dreams a reality.

Asked what she hoped her lasting impact will be, Thompson replied: "Just the impact that I made just to go out there and follow their dreams. Whether it's golf or anything in their life, don't let anybody or anything get in the way of you accomplishing what you want and going for it.

"Good or bad days, I've always wanted to sign the pictures -- or take the pictures, sign the autographs, because they took time out of their lives to come you out and support me, and that's what mattered to me the most. Golf is just a game. As frustrating as it can be, there is more to life."

Having developed from a child prodigy into an undoubted star of the pro game, Thompson has occasionally struggled to deal with all the ups and downs of professional golf - taking time out back in 2018 due to what she described as "mental and emotional exhaustion."

However, allowed to relax after no longer having to fight for her job every year, the Major champion admitted her relief in the post-tournament press conference.

A tearful Thompson said: "I think ever since I was super young I have held a lot in, and just -- sorry. I've held a lot in. I think as athletes you're always told to be strong and be intimidating on the golf course. Don't show any sign the weakness.

"I did it for a while, and it's just, you know, it's gotten to me sometimes. It's hard. It's not just me, it's everybody that goes through a lot of things. It's just a matter of how much you're willing to hold in and let people in on your emotions.

An emotional Lexi Thompson holds flowers which she was presented after the CME Group Tour Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Yeah, it's kind of like the time I'm actually letting myself feel those emotions and actually be real."

For Thompson, this is far from goodbye, though. Not only is the 29-year-old going to tee it up at the Grant Thornton Invitational in December alongside Rickie Fowler, she admitted before the CME Group Tour Championship that there would likely be a few events on the schedule in 2025 as she eases towards complete retirement.

Thompson explained: "Like I said before when I made the announcement, it's just from full-time golf. I may tee it up a few times next year. A matter of when and what tournaments, I don't know. I am just going to take time for myself and take it day by day.”

Lexi Thompson with the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

One event the American is likely to show up for is the Chevron Championship, which she won at the peak of her powers.

“Yeah, it would probably be one of the ones I have circled on my calendar. Even though it's a different venue and sponsor now, it's still a memory that I'll cherish for the rest of my life getting my first Major win at that event. It's very special to me. Will be one of the ones that I definitely think about playing for sure.”

