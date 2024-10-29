Grant Thornton Invitational Full Field And Teams Confirmed Ahead Of 2024 Tournament
All 16 pairings have been unveiled ahead of the second-ever Grant Thornton Invitational at Tiburon Golf Club in December
The full field has been confirmed ahead of the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational at Tiburon Golf Club between December 13-15.
Four pairings had already been unveiled ahead of time, including defending champions Jason Day and Lydia Ko, plus the Canadian on-course couple they defeated in 2023 - Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners.
World No.1 Nelly Korda and Tony Finau - dubbed Team FiNelly - were another to be locked in before now, as were Rickie Fowler and Lexi Thompson, who is playing her final event before walking away from a full-time pro golf schedule at the end of the year.
The remaining 12 pairs have now been published, with 25 of the top-50 in the world from the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour among the 32-player field.
World No.2 Lilia Vu will partner Luke List in the $4 million equal-pay event which features three different formats over the course of the event - scramble, foursomes, and modified four ball.
A post shared by Grant Thornton US (@grantthorntonusa)
A photo posted by on
Other notable duos include Céline Boutier and Matthieu Pavon, Andrea Lee and Billy Horschel, Rose Zhang and Sahith Theegala, plus event rookies Gabriela Ruffels and Nick Dunlap. Theegala is the highest-ranked male in the competition at World No.13 while Horschel is the only other man inside the top-20 (17th).
Reacting to the full field being announced, Grant Thornton Invitational tournament director, Rob Hartman, said: “We are thrilled with the collection of world-class players heading to southwest Florida this December.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"Interest from both tours continues to be strong, and we are incredibly pleased with the 16 mixed teams we’ve assembled. These final 12 teams are comprised of many of the game’s rising stars, current-year LPGA Tour and PGA Tour winners and members of both the 2024 Solheim Cup and Presidents Cup.
"Our inaugural year was extremely well-received, and we know that our tournament partners, fans and our global television audience are sure to again enjoy an exciting and unique three days of competition.”
Between the complete 2024 line-up, there are a grand total of 149 victories - 20 of which occurred this campaign. Nine of the 32 players are Major winners throughout their careers and two managed to lift those trophies since the turn of the year.
As referenced by Hartman, 10 of the 16 LPGA Tour participants competed in last month's Solheim Cup while five PGA Tour members were in action at the recent Presidents Cup. In addition, 13 golfers made the trip over to France for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
GRANT THORNTON INVITATIONAL FULL FIELD AND TEAMS
- Akshay Bhatia and Jennifer Kupcho
- Cameron Champ and Mel Reid
- Corey Conners and Brooke Henderson
- Jason Day and Lydia Ko
- Nick Dunlap and Gabriella Ruffels
- Tony Finau and Nelly Korda
- Rickie Fowler and Lexi Thompson
- Billy Horschel and Andrea Lee
- Tom Kim and Jeeno Thitikul
- Jake Knapp and Patty Tavatanakit
- Matt Kuchar and Megan Khang
- Luke List and Lilia Vu
- Mathieu Pavon and Celine Boutier
- J.T. Poston and Maja Stark
- Sahith Theegala and Rose Zhang
- Cameron Young and Lauren Coughlin
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
PGA Tour To Vote On Reducing Monday Qualifiers And Korn Ferry Tour Graduates
Changes could be coming to the PGA Tour for the 2026 season after a PAC-led examination into making it more competitive and compelling returned some intriguing proposals
By Mike Hall Published
-
We Spoke To A Leading Back Surgeon About Tiger Woods' Chances Of Returning In 2024. Here Is What He Said...
Woods underwent the sixth back surgery of his career in September, and a top back surgeon in London has outlined the likely timeframe for a full recovery
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
PGA Tour To Vote On Reducing Monday Qualifiers And Korn Ferry Tour Graduates
Changes could be coming to the PGA Tour for the 2026 season after a PAC-led examination into making it more competitive and compelling returned some intriguing proposals
By Mike Hall Published
-
The 4 LIV Golfers Currently Qualified For The DP World Tour Championship
Jon Rahm is one of four LIV Golf players in with a chance of qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship
By Paul Higham Published
-
Jon Rahm And Ludvig Aberg Among Big Names Missing Abu Dhabi Championship As Rory McIlroy Headlines Field
The entry list for the first DP World Tour Play-Offs event is in, with the top 70 teeing it up at Abu Dhabi Golf Club next week
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Curtis Cup Star Jasmine Koo Wins Third Consecutive Collegiate Title
Jasmine Koo secured the East Lake Cup to become the first USC Trojan to win three consecutive titles since 2013
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Toto Japan Classic Prize Money Payout 2024
Mone Inami defends her title as the Asian Swing section of the LPGA Tour season concludes with the Toto Japan classic at Seta Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
How All 20 Challenge Tour Graduates Fared In 2024
Three Challenge Tour grads won on the DP World Tour this season, while 15 of the 20 kept their cards for 2025
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Aramco Team Series Riyadh Prize Money Payout 2024
Alison Lee defends her title in Riyadh
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tom Kim Issues Statement On Broken Locker Incident After Genesis Championship Near-Miss
The PGA Tour golfer said that he had no intent of breaking the locker door following defeat to Byeong Hun An at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated