Grant Thornton Invitational Full Field And Teams Confirmed Ahead Of 2024 Tournament

The full field has been confirmed ahead of the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational at Tiburon Golf Club between December 13-15.

Four pairings had already been unveiled ahead of time, including defending champions Jason Day and Lydia Ko, plus the Canadian on-course couple they defeated in 2023 - Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners.

World No.1 Nelly Korda and Tony Finau - dubbed Team FiNelly - were another to be locked in before now, as were Rickie Fowler and Lexi Thompson, who is playing her final event before walking away from a full-time pro golf schedule at the end of the year.

The remaining 12 pairs have now been published, with 25 of the top-50 in the world from the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour among the 32-player field.

World No.2 Lilia Vu will partner Luke List in the $4 million equal-pay event which features three different formats over the course of the event - scramble, foursomes, and modified four ball.

Other notable duos include Céline Boutier and Matthieu Pavon, Andrea Lee and Billy Horschel, Rose Zhang and Sahith Theegala, plus event rookies Gabriela Ruffels and Nick Dunlap. Theegala is the highest-ranked male in the competition at World No.13 while Horschel is the only other man inside the top-20 (17th).

Reacting to the full field being announced, Grant Thornton Invitational tournament director, Rob Hartman, said: “We are thrilled with the collection of world-class players heading to southwest Florida this December.

"Interest from both tours continues to be strong, and we are incredibly pleased with the 16 mixed teams we’ve assembled. These final 12 teams are comprised of many of the game’s rising stars, current-year LPGA Tour and PGA Tour winners and members of both the 2024 Solheim Cup and Presidents Cup.

"Our inaugural year was extremely well-received, and we know that our tournament partners, fans and our global television audience are sure to again enjoy an exciting and unique three days of competition.”

Between the complete 2024 line-up, there are a grand total of 149 victories - 20 of which occurred this campaign. Nine of the 32 players are Major winners throughout their careers and two managed to lift those trophies since the turn of the year.

As referenced by Hartman, 10 of the 16 LPGA Tour participants competed in last month's Solheim Cup while five PGA Tour members were in action at the recent Presidents Cup. In addition, 13 golfers made the trip over to France for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

GRANT THORNTON INVITATIONAL FULL FIELD AND TEAMS