Golf World Pays Tribute To 'Voice Of The Open' Ivor Robson

Tributes from throughout the golf world have been paid to Ivor Robson, the iconic ‘voice of The Open,’ who has died aged 83.

Soon after news broke about the death of the legendary starter, who welcomed players onto the first tee at The Open between 1975 and 2015, players including 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods and Gary Player, who won nine Majors, began airing their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter).

Woods wrote: “Thank you for making each one of my Open starts so memorable,” while Player said: “The voice of the Open Championship. So many incredible memories with Ivor over the years. Rest in Peace, my friend.”

The two legends were far from the only figures from the golf world to offer their tributes. Luke Donald, who led Team Europe to victory in the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone earlier in the month wrote: “A gentleman with a unique voice that set us off on our journeys. Thank you for your dedication to our beautiful sport. RIP Ivor.”

A player synonymous with the biennial match, Ian Poulter wrote: “Ivor Robson the Voice of the Open Championship. You sadly have left us today but your voice and happiness hasn’t. #RIP My Friend. First tee memories will last forever.”

Another LIV Golf player, 2010 US Open winner Graeme McDowell reminisced: “Very sad news with the passing of Ivor Robson & thoughts to his family. I've never seen someone take pride in their job like he did. One of the coolest moments of my career was having him announce me on the tee as the US Open Champ & also the Scottish Open after I won at Pebble.”

It wasn’t just at The Open where Robson was a starter. He was a fixture on the European Tour (now the DP World Tour) too, and Sky Sports commentator Andrew Coltart, who used to play on the Tour, drew attention to that fact, writing: “Very sad to hear of the passing of the wonderful Ivor Robson, honorary starter on the DPWT for over 40years.

"The epitome of professionalism who always brought a sense of calm at an unnerving time. Lovely man, friend of everyone on the tour. You will be missed Ivor x RIP.”



Another pro-turned-pundit, Paul McGinley, wrote: “So sad to hear of Ivor Robson's passing - the most famous & popular first tee starter golf has ever had - his legacy will be that iconic & quintessential British voice of his #RIP.”

Scott McCarron, who won three times on the PGA Tour between 1996 and 2001, had his say too, offering his thoughts along with a video showing him being introduced by Robson shortly before the starter retired.

He wrote: “This was the last time I got introduced by the great Ivor Robson. July 20 2015 Senior British Sunningdale. My wife Jenny took the video knowing it would be the last time. Ivor was retiring after this. RIP Ivor.”

Three-time DP World Tour player Nick Dougherty wrote: “The rollercoaster of professional golfer’s career is found in each and every round in this volatile sport. For many of us, across such a long time, the only guarantee each day was the calmness of Ivor’s voice being the last one to wish you luck on each journey... a great man.“

Elsewhere, 1969 Open champion Tony Jacklin perhaps summed up the sentiment as succinctly as anyone, simply writing: “RIP Ivor Robson. Lovely man.”

Robson's last announcements before he retired in 2015 came at that year's DP World Tour's season-ending event in Dubai. He said at the time: “It has been a wonderful career. It's been a great honour. The way I have been treated by players, officials, sponsors… thank you all very much.”

Players at this week’s Andalucia Masters on the DP World Tour, can wear a black ribbon as a mark of respect should they wish to.