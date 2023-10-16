Andalucia Masters Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Adrian Otaegui defends his trophy as Wyndham Clark makes his maiden DP World Tour appearance
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
After the Open de Espana, the DP World Tour remains in Spain for the Andalucia Masters, which, this year, will take place at a new venue, Real Club de Golf Sotogrande.
That’s because Valderrama, which had been the regular host of the event, is now home to LIV Golf Andalucia.
Last year, Adrian Otaegui delighted home fans by cruising to a historic victory in the tournament, with a six shots win over Joakim Lagergren when he finished on a record 19 under par for the event. Given that emphatic success, it is hardly surprising that the Spaniard is once again in the field to defend his title, along with the player he beat last year.
Another Spaniard who will be hoping to take advantage of a tournament in his homeland is Rafa Cabrero-Bello. His most recent DP World Tour victory came in Madrid in the 2021 Open de Espana. Can he claim his second win in Spain here? Pablo Larrazabal and Adri Arnaus are among the other Spaniards keen to perform well this week.
Matthieu Pavon won the first of the Spanish swing tournaments for his maiden DP World Tour win last week, and he plays here too, hoping to make it two in a row.
The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.10 Wyndham Clark, who makes his maiden appearance on the DP World Tour.
Following the announcement that the US Open champion would appear, he said: “I’ve never played in Spain before so it’s something I’m really excited about. I’ve seen some pictures of the course and it looks amazing. It’ll be really cool to go and play there and I’m also looking forward to experiencing what Spain has to offer.”
This will be Clark’s first appearance since his debut in the Ryder Cup for the US at Marco Simone ended in defeat. He’ll confident of bouncing back with his first win since June's Major.
Another high-profile player competing in Spain for the first time is Matt Kuchar who, as well as four Ryder Cup appearances, has 12 top 10 finishes in Majors. The 45-year-old is going in search of his first professional win since the SMBC Singapore Open on the Japan Golf Tour.
New Zealander Ryan Fox, whose most recent win came in September’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, also plays.
Other players to look out for include Alex Fitzpatrick, whose growing reputation was further enhanced by a T20 in last week’s tournament. Marcus Armitage, who finished runner-up to Alex’s brother, Matt, in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, also plays, along with Pole Adrian Meronk, who can count himself unlucky that he missed out on Luke Donald’s European Ryder Cup team.
One player who was in that team, Robert MacIntryre, also appears, along with Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship winner Victor Perez.
Players are competing for a purse of $3.75m. The winner receives $637,500.
Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the Andalucia Masters at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande.
Andalucia Masters Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$637,500
|2nd
|$412,500
|3rd
|$236,250
|4th
|$187,500
|5th
|$159,000
|6th
|$131,250
|7th
|$112,500
|8th
|$93,750
|9th
|$84,000
|10th
|$75,000
|11th
|$69,000
|12th
|$64,500
|13th
|$60,375
|14th
|$57,375
|15th
|$55,125
|16th
|$52,875
|17th
|$50,625
|18th
|$48,375
|19th
|$46,500
|20th
|$45,000
|21st
|$43.500
|22nd
|$42,625
|23rd
|$41,250
|24th
|$40,125
|25th
|$39,000
|26th
|$37,875
|27th
|$36,750
|28th
|$35,625
|29th
|$34,500
|30th
|$33,375
|31st
|$32,250
|32nd
|$31,125
|33rd
|$30,000
|34th
|$28,875
|35th
|$27,750
|36th
|$26.625
|37th
|$25,875
|38th
|$25,125
|39th
|$24,375
|40th
|$23,625
|41st
|$22,875
|42nd
|$22,125
|43rd
|$21,375
|44th
|$20,625
|45th
|$19,875
|46th
|$19,125
|47th
|$18,375
|48th
|$17,625
|49th
|$16,875
|50th
|$16,125
|51st
|$15,375
|52nd
|$14,625
|53rd
|$13,875
|54th
|$13,125
|55th
|$12.750
|56th
|$12,375
|57th
|$12,000
|58th
|$11,625
|59th
|$11,250
|60th
|$8,700
|61st
|$10,500
|62nd
|$10,125
|63rd
|$9,750
|64th
|$9,456
|65th
|$9,000
|66th
|$8,625
|67th
|$8,250
|68th
|$7,875
|69th
|$7,500
|70th
|$7,125
Andalucia Masters Field
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Dan Bradbury
- Daniel Brown
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- John Catlin
- Wyndham Clark
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Jamie Donaldson
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Bryce Easton
- Nacho Elvira
- Ewen Ferguson
- Ross Fisher
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsstrom
- Ryan Fox
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Manu Gandas
- Sebastian Garcia
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Daniel Gavins
- Deon Germishuys
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- Kazuki Higa
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Daan Huizing
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Matthew Jordan
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Nathan Kimsey
- Marcus Kinhult
- Soren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong weon Ko
- Matt Kuchar
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Alexander Levy
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Robert MacIntyre
- Richard Mansell
- Tom McKibbin
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Francesco Molinari
- Edoardo Molinari
- Jaime Montojo
- James Morrison
- Lukas Nemecz
- Niklas Norgaard
- Thorbjorn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- John Parry
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Richie Ramsay
- JC Ritchie
- Kalle Samooja
- Matti Schmid
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Jason Scrivener
- Shubhankhar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Martin Simonsen
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Clement Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Ockie Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Justin Walters
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Where Is The Andalucia Masters?
The home of the Andalucia Masters had been Valderrama, but that is now part of the LIV Golf League meaning that it is now held at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, which was designed by Robert Trent Jones Senior in 1964.
Who Won The 2022 Andalucia Masters?
In 2022, Spaniard Adrian Otaegui cruised to a six shot win in the Andalucia Masters when he finished on a record 19-under for the tournament, beating Joakim Lagergren into second place.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Predict The Top Three Finishers at The ZOZO Championship and Win $10,000
Play the Oddschecker x Golf Monthly game below and win $10,000 if you can predict 1st, 2nd, and 3rd at this year's ZOZO Championship, where Keegan Bradley defends.
By Tom Jacobs Published
-
Who Are The No Laying Up Members?
Get to know the characters behind the hugely successful golf content creation company
By Ben Fleming Published
-
ZOZO Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Keegan Bradley defends his title in a strong field in the no-cut event at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Japan
By Mike Hall Published
-
Andrew 'Beef' Johnston Reveals Return Date And Ryder Cup Hopes After Long-Term Hand Injury
The fan-favourite Englishman has competed in one event since the start of 2022 but has ambitious goals for his return to action
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Tiger Woods' Sports Bar Plans Criticised By St Andrews Residents
Plans to house the second T-Squared Social bar in the historic golfing town have not gone down well with locals
By Ben Fleming Published
-
'Ridiculous' - Cameron Smith Blasts OWGR Decision To Deny LIV Golf World Ranking Points
The former Open champion is one of a number of LIV Golfers who have been vocal in their disapproval of the OWGR board's ruling
By Ben Fleming Published
-
'A True Honour' - Rahm Reflects On Chance To Eclipse Seve's Spanish Open Record
The World No.3 would surpass his idol's tally for Spanish Open victories should he capture his fourth title this week
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Keegan Bradley Among Latest TGL Recruits Ahead Of Debut Season
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have also recruited Sahith Theegala and Cameron Young ahead of TGL's debut in January 2024
By Ben Fleming Published
-
'Sad That They've Done That' - LIV Golf's DeChambeau Calls For Change In Major Qualifying Critera After OWGR Blow
The LIV Golf player thinks there should be other ways for the circuit’s players to qualify for Majors
By Mike Hall Published
-
Pro Reacts After Agonisingly Missing Out On PGA Tour Card
Shad Tuten has addressed the incident at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship and vowed to continue working for his first PGA Tour card
By Mike Hall Published