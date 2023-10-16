Andalucia Masters Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After the Open de Espana, the DP World Tour remains in Spain for the Andalucia Masters, which, this year, will take place at a new venue, Real Club de Golf Sotogrande.

That’s because Valderrama, which had been the regular host of the event, is now home to LIV Golf Andalucia.

Last year, Adrian Otaegui delighted home fans by cruising to a historic victory in the tournament, with a six shots win over Joakim Lagergren when he finished on a record 19 under par for the event. Given that emphatic success, it is hardly surprising that the Spaniard is once again in the field to defend his title, along with the player he beat last year.

Another Spaniard who will be hoping to take advantage of a tournament in his homeland is Rafa Cabrero-Bello. His most recent DP World Tour victory came in Madrid in the 2021 Open de Espana. Can he claim his second win in Spain here? Pablo Larrazabal and Adri Arnaus are among the other Spaniards keen to perform well this week.

Matthieu Pavon won the first of the Spanish swing tournaments for his maiden DP World Tour win last week, and he plays here too, hoping to make it two in a row.

The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.10 Wyndham Clark, who makes his maiden appearance on the DP World Tour.

Following the announcement that the US Open champion would appear, he said: “I’ve never played in Spain before so it’s something I’m really excited about. I’ve seen some pictures of the course and it looks amazing. It’ll be really cool to go and play there and I’m also looking forward to experiencing what Spain has to offer.”

Wyndham Clark makes his DP World Tour bow in the Andalucia Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

This will be Clark’s first appearance since his debut in the Ryder Cup for the US at Marco Simone ended in defeat. He’ll confident of bouncing back with his first win since June's Major.

Another high-profile player competing in Spain for the first time is Matt Kuchar who, as well as four Ryder Cup appearances, has 12 top 10 finishes in Majors. The 45-year-old is going in search of his first professional win since the SMBC Singapore Open on the Japan Golf Tour.

New Zealander Ryan Fox, whose most recent win came in September’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, also plays.

Other players to look out for include Alex Fitzpatrick, whose growing reputation was further enhanced by a T20 in last week’s tournament. Marcus Armitage, who finished runner-up to Alex’s brother, Matt, in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, also plays, along with Pole Adrian Meronk, who can count himself unlucky that he missed out on Luke Donald’s European Ryder Cup team.

One player who was in that team, Robert MacIntryre, also appears, along with Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship winner Victor Perez.

Players are competing for a purse of $3.75m. The winner receives $637,500.

Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the Andalucia Masters at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande.

Andalucia Masters Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $637,500 2nd $412,500 3rd $236,250 4th $187,500 5th $159,000 6th $131,250 7th $112,500 8th $93,750 9th $84,000 10th $75,000 11th $69,000 12th $64,500 13th $60,375 14th $57,375 15th $55,125 16th $52,875 17th $50,625 18th $48,375 19th $46,500 20th $45,000 21st $43.500 22nd $42,625 23rd $41,250 24th $40,125 25th $39,000 26th $37,875 27th $36,750 28th $35,625 29th $34,500 30th $33,375 31st $32,250 32nd $31,125 33rd $30,000 34th $28,875 35th $27,750 36th $26.625 37th $25,875 38th $25,125 39th $24,375 40th $23,625 41st $22,875 42nd $22,125 43rd $21,375 44th $20,625 45th $19,875 46th $19,125 47th $18,375 48th $17,625 49th $16,875 50th $16,125 51st $15,375 52nd $14,625 53rd $13,875 54th $13,125 55th $12.750 56th $12,375 57th $12,000 58th $11,625 59th $11,250 60th $8,700 61st $10,500 62nd $10,125 63rd $9,750 64th $9,456 65th $9,000 66th $8,625 67th $8,250 68th $7,875 69th $7,500 70th $7,125

Andalucia Masters Field

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Dan Bradbury

Daniel Brown

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

John Catlin

Wyndham Clark

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Jamie Donaldson

Hennie Du Plessis

Bryce Easton

Nacho Elvira

Ewen Ferguson

Ross Fisher

Alex Fitzpatrick

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsstrom

Ryan Fox

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Manu Gandas

Sebastian Garcia

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Deon Germishuys

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Kazuki Higa

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Rasmus Hojgaard

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundebøll

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Matthew Jordan

Maximilian Kieffer

Nathan Kimsey

Marcus Kinhult

Soren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Jeong weon Ko

Matt Kuchar

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Alexander Levy

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Robert MacIntyre

Richard Mansell

Tom McKibbin

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Francesco Molinari

Edoardo Molinari

Jaime Montojo

James Morrison

Lukas Nemecz

Niklas Norgaard

Thorbjorn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

John Parry

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

JC Ritchie

Kalle Samooja

Matti Schmid

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Jason Scrivener

Shubhankhar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Martin Simonsen

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Söderberg

Clement Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Ockie Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Fabrizio Zanotti

Where Is The Andalucia Masters? The home of the Andalucia Masters had been Valderrama, but that is now part of the LIV Golf League meaning that it is now held at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, which was designed by Robert Trent Jones Senior in 1964.