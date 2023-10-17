Ivor Robson: 'Voice Of The Open' Has Died Aged 83

Legendary golf starter Ivor Robson has died at the age of 83.

Robson was synonymous with The Open and welcomed players onto the first tee for 41 years between his debut appearance in 1975 at Carnoustie and his final championship in 2015 at the Old Course, St Andrews.

He was also the DP World Tour's official starter for over 40 years, as well as calling Team Europe and Team USA onto the first at the Ryder Cup, with his distinctive delivery of "On the tee..." bringing a smile to anyone who heard it and helping to ensure his legacy will remain forever.

Following the news, Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of Ivor’s passing. As official starter at The Open for over 40 years, his voice was instantly recognisable and synonymous with the Championship for players and millions of golf fans worldwide.

“He was popular and well respected among all golfers who played in The Open and I know that they will share in our sadness at this news. On behalf of all of us at The R&A, I would like to convey our heartfelt condolences to his wife of 61 years, Lesley, and the Robson family.”

Born in England but going on to live in Moffat in Dumfries and Galloway - where he developed a notable Scottish accent - it was in his homeland where Robson would wave an emotional goodbye to The Open - a tournament he called "the greatest championship in the world."

In July 2015, he said: “I feel you can’t go on forever and if you’re going to step off there’s no better place to do it than here. I’ve had some nice ones but this is special, St Andrews. It is just magnificent.

“It is a great honour to be the official starter for the greatest championship in the world. I’m privileged and immensely proud. They were all very special.”

He never missed a tee time in all 41 editions and was well known for avoiding a toilet break between matches getting underway, despite working from 6:30am until late into the afternoon, due to the fact he never ate or drank after 7pm the night before.

After announcing he would be retiring in 2015 and passing on the microphone, Robson's last announcements came at the DP World Tour's season-ending event in Dubai during November 2015, bringing to an end a remarkable career where he enjoyed the honor of welcoming golfing icons such as Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Seve Ballesteros, and Arnold Palmer onto the first tee.

The iconic master of ceremonies said at the time: “It has been a wonderful career. It's been a great honour. The way I have been treated by players, officials, sponsors… thank you all very much.

"To the professionals, it has been great fun being here with you. We have had lots of banter and it has been wonderful. You are a credit to the professional game. And to the spectators, thank you for your wonderful support over the years."

Universally loved, admired, and respected, Robson's passing has been met with a significant number of tributes from a variety of personalities across the world of golf.

“Ivor was a legend of the game and greatly respected by all those who had the pleasure to work alongside him,” DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said.

“His iconic voice became a fixture of European golf and I know his passing is deeply felt by his former Tour colleagues and the many thousands of professional golfers who were warmly greeted by Ivor over such a long period.”

Former European Ryder Cup-winning captain Paul Mcginley said on X, formerly Twitter: "So sad to hear of Ivor Robsons passing - the most famous & popular first tee starter golf has ever had - his legacy will be that iconic & quintessential British voice of his #RIP."

Meanwhile, Sky Sports commentator Andrew Coltart posted: "Very sad to hear of the passing of the wonderful Ivor Robson, honourary starter on the DPWT for over 40years. The epitome of professionalism who always brought a sense of calm at an unnerving time. Lovely man, friend of everyone on the tour. You will be missed Ivor x RIP."

And European Tour player, Paul Dunne said: "I grew up dreaming of it and it became my proudest moment, hearing my name announced by Ivor. A sad day for golf losing a legend. RIP."

Players at this week’s Andalucia Masters, on the DP World Tour, are able to wear a black ribbon as a mark of respect, should they wish.