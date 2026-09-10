Michael Block Reveals He Sold Famous PGA Championship Hole-In-One 7-Iron To Help Fund Dream Car

Michael Block has revealed that he sold the 7-iron he used to create one of the most memorable moments of the 2023 PGA Championship.

The California-based club pro had a brilliant week, finishing T15 at Oak Hill Country Club, but the icing on the cake came during the final round.

Paired with two-time PGA Champion Rory McIlroy, Block sent fans into raptures when he made the only ace of the tournament, a slam-dunk hole-in-one at the 15th on the way to a one-over round of 71.

Block made a slam-dunk hole-in-one at the 2023 PGA Championship playing alongside Rory McIlroy (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, as reported by Golf Digest’s Alex Myers, three years on from that career highlight, Block has revealed he parted ways with the TaylorMade TP MC 7-iron and spent the proceeds on a 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback Restomod.

Not only that, but the California license plate gives a nod to the club that helped fund the purchase, reading “SVNIRON.”

Michael Block reveals he sold the 7-iron he made his famed hole-in-one with at the 2023 PGA Championship and used the money to buy a 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback Restomod. The license plate reads "SVNIRON." Of course. pic.twitter.com/1iNLLvWRFMSeptember 10, 2026

As well as his day job as the PGA Professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club, Block, who turned 50 on June 15th, also plays on the PGA Tour Champions.

Ahead of the Sanford International, Block gave an interview where he revealed what had become of the famous club, saying: “It was always a dream of mine to invest in a car - something that sits.

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Payroll, YouTube videos and new cars 😀Michael Block has a lot more going on than just playing on the PGA Tour Champions. pic.twitter.com/bebK1oCcNeSeptember 9, 2026

“My dad never invested in anything I thought was fun, and I thought it was fun to have a fun car sitting in the garage rather than sitting in a bank account I always wanted to see something that was tangible in front of me. I could drive it, I could see it, I could enjoy it.

“That something, when I was able to do it, when I made that hole-in-one I was able to sell that 7-iron and that really helped put the funding towards that.

“So it’s a '65 Mustang Fastback Restomod and then of course I had to make the license plate SVNIRON because that’s what bought it.”

Block didn’t reveal when he sold the 7-iron, although days after the PGA Championship, he confirmed he’d been offered $50,000 for it.

Block was once offered $50,000 for the 7-iron (Image credit: Getty Images)

Block’s performance at the PGA Championship proved life-changing, both for his playing career and his finances.

The sale of his 7-iron added another financial windfall to what had already proved a lucrative PGA Championship, with his T15 finish earning him $288,333 in prize money.

Block has played in all three editions of the PGA Championship since his Oak Hill heroics, although he has missed the cut on each occasion. He has made several appearances in regular PGA Tour events too, while he placed T27 at the DP World Tour’s ISPS Handa Australian Open in 2023.

After making his maiden PGA Tour Champions start in June, Block had earned $320,452 in official prize money from five appearances heading into the Sanford International.