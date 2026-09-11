What Putter Every Player Is Using At The 2026 Solheim Cup

After a two year wait, the Solheim Cup returns, with Team Europe looking to win back the trophy from Team USA after a 15.5-12.5 defeat in Virginia.

For the first time in the competition's history, the Solheim Cup will take place in The Netherlands, where 24 of the world's best will descend on Bernardus Golf.

Like we saw at the epic Walker Cup last week, putting will play a pivotal part in the outcome of who lifts the trophy and, prior to the first tee shot of the Solheim Cup, we've had a look at what putter every player is currently using.

A variety of manufacturers will be present in The Netherlands and, below, we've crunched the numbers to find out the most popular model and brand used throughout the week.

Before jumping into the stats, it's worth noting that these are the putters players were using in their last competitive start, and that changes could be made prior to the first tee on Friday 11th September.

Every Putter Players Are Using At The 2026 Solheim Cup

Swipe to scroll horizontally Europe Player Driver Charley Hull TaylorMade TP Soto Esther Henseleit TaylorMade Spider Tour V Lottie Woad Odyssey White Hot Rossie Maja Stark TaylorMade Spider Tour X Celine Boutier Scotty Cameron Phantom 9R Tour Prototype Carlota Ciganda Odyssey White Hot OG V Line Linn Grant Ping PLD Prime Tyne Nanna Koerstz Madsen Scotty Cameron Phantom 9R Tour Prototype Leona Maguire Ping Vault 2.0 Ketsch Julia Lopez Ramirez TaylorMade Spider Tour X Nastasia Nadaud Scotty Cameron Newport Plus Tour Prototype Mimi Rhodes Odyssey Ai-One #1

Swipe to scroll horizontally USA Player Driver Nelly Korda TaylorMade NK Proto Angel Yin TaylorMade Spider Tour Jennifer Kupcho Ping PLD Ally Blue Onset Yealimi Noh L.A.B. Golf Mezz 1 Max Auston Kim L.A.B. Golf OZ.1i HL Lauren Coughlin Ping PLD Milled Oslo 4 Allisen Corpuz Ping PLD Prime Tyne Andrea Lee Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie Alison Lee Odyssey Ai-One Cruiser #7 Lindy Duncan Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.2R Tour Prototype Megan Khang Scotty Cameron 009 Prototype Rose Zhang Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K Double Wide

Top Brands Used At The 2026 Solheim Cup

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Number Odyssey 6 TaylorMade 6 Ping 5 Scotty Cameron 5 L.A.B. Golf 2

In total, five brands are present at the Solheim Cup and, as the table shows, it's incredibly close when it comes to which manufacturers are used by the 24 players.

Odyssey and TaylorMade sit at the top with six players apiece and, among those six, there are five separate models present.

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Four of TaylorMade's Spider Tour putters are in play, while Charley Hull uses a TP Soto and Nelly Korda an NK Proto. Odyssey, meanwhile, has two White Hot Rossies in the bags of Lottie Woad and Andrea Lee, while there are a variety of different models in other set-ups.

It's a similar story for Ping and Scotty Cameron, where five players apiece are using them.

Breaking the numbers down further, two Ping PLD Prime Tynes make up five of the putters, while two Scotty Cameron Phantom 9R Prototypes are present.

Rounding out the final spot is L.A.B. Golf, with Yealimi Noh using a Mezz 1 Max, while Auston Kim has an OZ.1i HL flatstick in the bag.

What Is The Most Popular Putter Model At The 2026 Solheim Cup?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking through the field, 20 different putters feature among the 24 players and, in terms of the most popular model, the Odyssey White Hot Rossie, TaylorMade Spider Tour X, Scotty Cameron Phantom 9R Tour Prototype and Ping PLD Prime Tyne are used by two players each.