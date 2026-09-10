Solheim Cup Opening Ceremony Live Updates 2026: Hull Vs Korda To Open As Friday Foursomes Pairings Revealed

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KORDA THE KEY? If you have a player like Nelly Korda in your team you must have a great chance, and if the World No.1 fires this week she could be key to the USA's chances. Korda has a record of 10-5-1 from her five previous Solheim Cups, which is the third best winning percentage among Americans in the event who've played 10 matches or more. And Korda can play on the road, with a 5-2-1 record in Europe she has the best winning percentage of Americans to have played five or more matches in away Solheim Cups. (Image credit: Getty Images)

HOME ADVANTAGE? The Americans haven't won a Solheim Cup in Europe since 2015 in Germany. Overall, the away side is 3-3-1 over the last seven editions. So there's not the big home advantage we see in the Ryder Cup, and especially in Europe as the USA hasn't won an away event since 1993 under Tom Watson at The Belfry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

WOAD READY FOR DEBUT Lottie Woad has had a meteoric rise up the ranks, but she's still a Solheim Cup rookie so despite being the top-ranked player in the European team the atmosphere on that first tee tomorrow will be totally new. Luckily, she has Charley Hull alongside her, who is playing in her eighth Solheim Cup "I don't think anybody would say they don't want to play with Charley, so very happy," said Woad. She added on the atmosphere: "They say you can't really describe it, so I'm just going to have to find out tomorrow."

HEAVWEIGHT BATTLE TO START What a starter we've got in the morning, with Nelly Korda and Charley Hull going head-to-head, in teams of course. Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz are a crack pairing, and the World No.1 is delighted to be back with her buddy. "We've played some amazing golf together," said Korda. "There's nothing better than the Solheim Cup, that electricity of that first tee." (Image credit: Getty Images)

FOURSOMES PAIRINGS Here come the pairings, and what a starter! Charley Hull/Lottie Woad v Allisen Corpuz/Nelly Korda Nanna Koerstz Madsen/Celine Boutier v Alison Lee/Lauren Coughlin Esther Henseleit/Leona Maguire v Andrea Lee/Lindy Duncan Maja Stark/Linn Grant v Rose Zhang/Jennifer Kupcho

FRIDAY SCHEDULE All times CEST (ET) We're not far away from the pairings announcement, so here's a quick reminder of the schedule tomorrow, with the foursomes again kicking us off on the opening morning. Friday September 11th Morning Foursomes 7:40am (1:40am): Match 1 7:52am (1:52am): Match 2 8:04am (2:04am): Match 3 8:16am (2:16am): Match 4 Afternoon Four-Ball 1:05pm (7:05am): Match 1 1:20pm (7:20am): Match 2 1:35pm (7:35am): Match 3 1:50pm (7:50am): Match 4

ANNA GOES DUTCH Anna Nordqvist does the opening part of her speech in Dutch - which is quite something as it's a tough language. So the Swede speaks in Dutch before turning back to English! Nordqvist, a nine-time player, says being Solheim Cup captain is the "honor of my life" as she welcomes the USA to the Netherlands. "My hope is that I can give my players what the Solheim Cup has given me - lifelong memories shared with people who make them what matters." She signs off with a message to her team: "Be brave, play with heart and play for each other. This week we're not individuals, we're one team, let's make some memories.

BE LOUD Angela Stanford tells the crowd to play their part this week, but in perhaps a response to what happened at Bethpage Black last year, she tells them. "Be loud, but support every one of the girls on this stage." She also describes Anna Nordqvist as a fierce competitor and expects her European team to play exactly like their Swedish captain. (Image credit: Getty Images)

CAPTAINS SPEECHES Let's hear from the captains, with the USA's Angela Stanford up first, beaming from ear to ear and firstly proudly stating: "We're thrilled to be here." Stanford says she was 13 when the first Solheim Cup took place in 1990, and is now delighted that "young girls and golfers now don't know a world without the Solheim Cup". She then tells her players: "You're playing for yourselves, you're playing for your country and you're playing for these fans."

EUROPE TAKE THE STAGE Anna Nordqvist now leads out the home side, with Team Europe looking to win back the Solheim Cup after three straight events taking the trophy home but losing last time out. Charley Hull is the undoubted crowd favorite, and will be all week, but there's plenty of other talent in this side, especially rookie Lottie Woad who despite making her debut is actually the highest ranked player in the European team. Here's the European side: Charley Hull, Celine Boutier, Leona Maguire, Esther Henseleit, Carlota Ciganda, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Linn Grant, Nastasia Nadaud, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Mimi Rhodes, Maja Stark, Lottie Woad

HERE COME THE TEAMS USA are first onto the stage at Bernadus GC in the Netherlands, with captain Angela Stanford introduced first with her backroom team before the players stride on in their matching black and red outfits. A quick reminder of Team USA: Nelly Korda, Andrea Lee, Megan Khang, Angel Yin, Alison Lee, Rose Zhang, Jennifer Kupcho, Lindy Duncan, Yealimi Noh, Auston Kim, Lauren Coughlin, Allisen Corpuz. Get to know more about the two captains and their assistants here.

CLOSE CONTEST IN STORE We should be in for a tight battle this weekend as the Solheim Cup in recent years has been a closely fought contest. Not least the last event in Europe when the teams played out that epic 14-14 tie in Spain. The USA won by three last time out but Europe have won two thrillers in 2019 and 2021 meaning the last four contests have been settled by just SIX points in total. As a contrast, the last four editions of the Ryder Cup have been won by a combined 24 points.

FEELING THE HOME SUPPORT Despite some difficult weather in the build-up, the home crowd have been showing their colors off with incredible pride, and Team Europe captain Anna Nordqvist met some of them earlier today... Anna’s army 💙💛#TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/mVVZhnW3yjSeptember 10, 2026