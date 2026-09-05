What Putter Every Player Is Using At The 2026 Walker Cup

The Walker Cup is one of the most prestigious amateur competitions in the world, with 10 players from Great Britain & Ireland and 10 players from the USA doing battle over two days of action.

Like any match-play competition, there will be pivotal moments and, as we've seen in the past, those moments usually occur on the greens, where a red-hot putter can make all the difference.

Jackson Koivun secured three wins during the 2025 Walker Cup with a Scotty Cameron Prototype (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's one of, if not, the most important clubs in the bag, hence why it's crucial players have it correctly set-up to tackle the difficult layout of Lahinch, which is the host of this year's Walker Cup.

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There are a variety of different putter brands on show in Ireland and, below, we've crunched the numbers to bring you the most popular models used throughout the week.

Before jumping into the stats, it's worth noting that these were the putters players were using in their last competitive start, and that changes could be made prior to the first tee on Saturday 5th September.

Check out the full details below...

Every Putter Players Are Using At The 2026 Walker Cup

Swipe to scroll horizontally Team GB&I Player Driver Eliot Baker Scotty Cameron Studio Style Fastback 2 Ben Bolton Odyssey Ai-Dual Jailbird Mini 1/2 Ball Sam Easterbrook TaylorMade Spider Tour S Connor Graham Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5R Tour Prototype Stuart Grehan Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.2R Tour Prototype Josh Hill Scotty Cameron Phantom 5.2 Luke Poulter Scotty Cameron GOLO 5.2 TourType SSS Niall Sheils Donegan TaylorMade Spider Tour Tyler Weaver Scotty Cameron Phantom 5.5 Tour Prototype Jack Whaley Odyssey Ai-One #1

Swipe to scroll horizontally Team USA Player Driver Preston Stout Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5R Tour Prototype Tyler Watts TaylorMade TP Collection Soto Ethan Fang Odyssey White Hot OG #1 Miles Russell TaylorMade Spider Tour V Kihei Akina Ping PLD Harwood Ryder Cowan TaylorMade Spider Tour X Josiah Gilbert TaylorMade Spider Tour X William Jennings TaylorMade Spider Tour X Stewart Hagestad Scotty Cameron Prototype Jay Leng Jr L.A.B. Golf DF3

Top Brands Used At The 2026 Walker Cup

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Number Scotty Cameron 8 TaylorMade 7 Odyssey 3 Ping 1 L.A.B. Golf 1

Scotty Cameron and TaylorMade dominate proceedings, with the two brands making up 75% of the field at the Walker Cup.

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A total of eight Scotty Cameron putters are in play, with the Phantom 9.5R Tour Prototype in two players' set-ups and six other models in the bag of six other players.

In terms of TaylorMade, five different putter heads feature in seven bags and, like on the PGA Tour, it's the TaylorMade Spider Tour range that is prominent.

The standard Spider Tour, the Tour X, Tour V and Tour S make-up six of the seven, while the blade putter of the TP Soto is in play for Tyler Watts.

Speaking of blade putters, two of the three Odyssey putters are blades, specifically the Ai-One #1 and White Hot OG #1. The other flatstick is the Ai-Dual Jailbird Mini 1/2 Ball in Ben Bolton's bag.

Rounding out the remaining putters are Ping and L.A.B. Golf, with the former used by Kihei Akina, who has changed his flat stick on a number of occasions in 2026.

Jay Leng Jr, who finished runner-up at the US Amateur, has had his L.A.B. Golf DF3 in play for some time.

What Is The Most Popular Putter Model At The 2026 Walker Cup?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The TaylorMade Spider Tour X has dominated on the PGA Tour in 2026 and, at the Walker Cup, it appears to be the most popular model, with Ryder Cowan, Josiah Gilbert and William Jennings using it.

Scotty Cameron's Phantom 9.5R Tour Prototype is second, as Connor Graham and Preston Stout have one in the bag.

As mentioned, these numbers can change but, as of writing, the remaining 15 putters are used by the remaining 15 players. In total, three blades are present, while 17 mallet-style putters are on display at Lahinch.