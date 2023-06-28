Garcia Leads Team Of 21 LIV Golfers Playing In Open Qualifying

Sergio Garcia leads a party of 21 LIV Golf players who will attempt to qualify for the Open next week at four different sites during Final Qualifying.

Garcia and 20 other players from LIV Golf will attempt to make the field for the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool over 36 hole qualifiers on Tuesday July 4.

The 43-year-old, who successfully went through qualifying to make the US Open this year, will tackle West Lancashire Golf Club alongside former US Open champion Graeme McDowell and Mito Pereira.

Branden Grace, now the joint-record holder for the lowest score even in a Major, is in the field along with former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel at Royal Cinque Ports.

Peter Uihlein and Jason Kokrak will tackle Dundonald Links while Marc Leishman and Laurie Canter will tee it up at Royal Porthcawl.

Lee Westwood will miss the Open for the first time since making his debut in 1995 as he and Ian Poulter were among the players who decided against trying to qualify.

Garcia also has a proud Open record to try and maintain, as the Spaniard has only missed the event once, the year after making his debut in 1996, so will look to qualify to play in his 25th straight Open.

Of the interesting names not in LIV Golf who will attempt to qualify, PGA Championship hero Michel Block will be playing at Dundonald Links with Matt Kuchar, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Haotong Li and Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

Former Ryder Cup stars Jamie Donaldson and Victor Dubuisson will feature at West Lancashire while the trio of Harry Hall, Thomas Detry and Ross Fisher will be challenging at Royal Cinque Ports.

LIV Golf players in Final Open Qualifying

(Image credit: Getty Images)

West Lancashire: Sergio Garcia, Graeme McDowell, Mito Pereira, Scott Vincent

Royal Porthcawl: Marc Leishman, Cameron Tringale, Matt Jones, Anirban Lahiri, Laurie Canter

Royal Cinque Ports: Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, David Puig, Brendan Steele, Dean Burmester, Wade Orsmby, Kieran Vincent

Dundonald Links: Jason Kokrak, Peter Uihlein, Carlos Ortiz, Sebastian Munoz, Andy Ogletree