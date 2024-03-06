Full Swing Season 2 Episode Guide: Featuring Merger Reaction And Ryder Cup Two-Parter
We take a look through what's included in each of the eight episodes of Full Swing Season 2 on Netflix
Full Swing is back for Season 2 and there's some familiar faces returning, some new stars to follow, a shock merger announcement and a mouthwatering Ryder Cup two-parter to finish with.
The show that goes behind the scenes on the PGA Tour, the Majors and the Ryder Cup is brought to us by the team behind the highly successful F1: Drive to Survive docuseries, which is now in its sixth season.
Full Swing Season 2 begins with Rory McIlroy and his reaction to the huge merger news before focusing on stars like Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark and Tom Kim, while shedding light on Alex Fitzpatrick's struggle of being in older brother Matt's shadow as well as Joel Dahmen's struggle with his rising fame and depleting golf game.
That all comes in the first five episodes, before 'Pick Six' starring Justin Thomas and Keegan Bradley takes us through the build-up to Zach Johnson's six wildcard picks for Team USA. The seventh and eighth episodes then see the series head to Rome's Marco Simone Golf and Country Club for a look at the Ryder Cup like never before.
We get to see how the US and European captains make their picks, all the pre-tournament build up in Rome including practice days and the opening ceremony before concluding with the three match days in Italy.
Take a look at each of the eight episodes and what to expect from Full Swing Season 2:
Full Swing Season 2 trailer
Full Swing Season 2 Episode Guide
Episode 1: The Game Has Changed Part 1
- Synopsis: The PGA Tour finds a new rival in LIV Golf as both sides meet at the Masters Tournament. Rory McIlroy tries to play his best while taking on a new role.
- Running time: 47mins
- Main players featured: Rory McIlroy
Episode 2: The Game Has Changed Part 2
- Synopsis: A mind-blowing merger shocks the golf world. At the US Open, Dustin Johnson reunites with PGA Tour players and Rickie Fowler makes a comeback.
- Running time: 46mins
- Main players featured: Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler
Episode 3: Mind Game
- Synopsis: Newfound fame and fatherhood begin to impact Joel Dahmen's game and personal life. Wyndham Clark gets help to cope with the pressures of pro golf.
- Running time: 48mins
- Main players featured: Joel Dahmen, Geno Bonallie (caddie), Wyndham Clark
Episode 4: Prove It
- Synopsis: After a stellar performance at the Presidents Cup, 20-year-old golfer Tom Kim's star continues to rise - but can he meet expectations on a major stage?
- Running time: 39mins
- Main players featured: Tom Kim
Episode 5: In The Shadows
- Synopsis: As his older brother, Matt rides the wave of success after winning the US Open, Alex Fitzpatrick looks to blaze his own path to golf glory.
- Running time: 49mins
- Main players featured: Matt Fitzpatrick, Alex Fitzpatrick
Episode 6: Pick Six
- Synopsis: US captain Zach Johnson makes his selections for the Ryder Cup team, while Justin Thomas worries he may not make it to Rome after a tumultuous year.
- Running time: 43mins
- Main players featured: Zach Johnson, Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley
Episode 7: All Roads Lead to Rome Part 1
- Synopsis: The US team is ready to dominate in the Ryder Cup once more, but European captain Luke Donald is determined to lead his team to victory in Rome.
- Running time: 40mins
- Main players featured: Zach Johnson, Luke Donald, Justin Rose
Episode 8: All Roads Lead To Rome Part 2
- Synopsis: The Ryder Cup gets off to a shaky start for Team USA. Tensions run high after an incident on the 18th green. An epic battle comes to an emotional end.
- Running time: 42mins
- Main players featured: Zach Johnson, Luke Donald
For more on the series, which is available to watch now on Netflix, read of Full Swing Season 2 review (although be warned, it does contain spoilers!).
