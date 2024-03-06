Full Swing Season 2 Episode Guide: Featuring Merger Reaction And Ryder Cup Two-Parter

Full Swing is back for Season 2 and there's some familiar faces returning, some new stars to follow, a shock merger announcement and a mouthwatering Ryder Cup two-parter to finish with.

The show that goes behind the scenes on the PGA Tour, the Majors and the Ryder Cup is brought to us by the team behind the highly successful F1: Drive to Survive docuseries, which is now in its sixth season.

Full Swing Season 2 begins with Rory McIlroy and his reaction to the huge merger news before focusing on stars like Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark and Tom Kim, while shedding light on Alex Fitzpatrick's struggle of being in older brother Matt's shadow as well as Joel Dahmen's struggle with his rising fame and depleting golf game.

That all comes in the first five episodes, before 'Pick Six' starring Justin Thomas and Keegan Bradley takes us through the build-up to Zach Johnson's six wildcard picks for Team USA. The seventh and eighth episodes then see the series head to Rome's Marco Simone Golf and Country Club for a look at the Ryder Cup like never before.

We get to see how the US and European captains make their picks, all the pre-tournament build up in Rome including practice days and the opening ceremony before concluding with the three match days in Italy.

Take a look at each of the eight episodes and what to expect from Full Swing Season 2:

Full Swing Season 2 trailer

Full Swing Season 2 Episode Guide

Episode 1: The Game Has Changed Part 1

Rory McIlroy in a chair being interviewed during Full Swing Season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)
  • Synopsis: The PGA Tour finds a new rival in LIV Golf as both sides meet at the Masters Tournament. Rory McIlroy tries to play his best while taking on a new role.
  • Running time: 47mins
  • Main players featured: Rory McIlroy

Episode 2: The Game Has Changed Part 2

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson during Netflix Full Swing Season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)
  • Synopsis: A mind-blowing merger shocks the golf world. At the US Open, Dustin Johnson reunites with PGA Tour players and Rickie Fowler makes a comeback.
  • Running time: 46mins
  • Main players featured: Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler

Episode 3: Mind Game

Geno Bonallie and Joel Dahmen look at a phone in Waffle House

(Image credit: Netflix)
  • Synopsis: Newfound fame and fatherhood begin to impact Joel Dahmen's game and personal life. Wyndham Clark gets help to cope with the pressures of pro golf.
  • Running time: 48mins
  • Main players featured: Joel Dahmen, Geno Bonallie (caddie), Wyndham Clark

Episode 4: Prove It

Tom Kim holds a clapper board during Netflix Full Swing filming

(Image credit: Netflix)
  • Synopsis: After a stellar performance at the Presidents Cup, 20-year-old golfer Tom Kim's star continues to rise - but can he meet expectations on a major stage?
  • Running time: 39mins
  • Main players featured: Tom Kim

Episode 5: In The Shadows

Alex Fitzpatrick sitting at a table during Full Swing season 2 on Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)
  • Synopsis: As his older brother, Matt rides the wave of success after winning the US Open, Alex Fitzpatrick looks to blaze his own path to golf glory.
  • Running time: 49mins
  • Main players featured: Matt Fitzpatrick, Alex Fitzpatrick

Episode 6: Pick Six

Justin Thomas sitting down in his garden pondering his thoughts

(Image credit: Netflix)
  • Synopsis: US captain Zach Johnson makes his selections for the Ryder Cup team, while Justin Thomas worries he may not make it to Rome after a tumultuous year.
  • Running time: 43mins
  • Main players featured: Zach Johnson, Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley

Episode 7: All Roads Lead to Rome Part 1

Team USA players hit on the range at the 2023 Ryder Cup

(Image credit: Netflix)
  • Synopsis: The US team is ready to dominate in the Ryder Cup once more, but European captain Luke Donald is determined to lead his team to victory in Rome.
  • Running time: 40mins
  • Main players featured: Zach Johnson, Luke Donald, Justin Rose

Episode 8: All Roads Lead To Rome Part 2

Luke Donald speaking to Team Europe after the Ryder Cup

(Image credit: Netflix)
  • Synopsis: The Ryder Cup gets off to a shaky start for Team USA. Tensions run high after an incident on the 18th green. An epic battle comes to an emotional end.
  • Running time: 42mins
  • Main players featured: Zach Johnson, Luke Donald

For more on the series, which is available to watch now on Netflix, read of Full Swing Season 2 review (although be warned, it does contain spoilers!).

