Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Ayaka Furue defends her title as the LPGA Tour heads to Scotland for an event co-sanctioned with the LET
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Dundonald Links in Ayrshire, Scotland is the venue for the Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open, an event co-sanctioned by the LPGA Tour and LET. Not surprisingly, there is a strong field as players take the chance to play in the UK before the final women’s Major of the year, the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath.
In 2022, Japanese player Ayaka Furue finished ahead of Celine Boutier by three shots to claim her maiden LPGA Tour title thanks to a course record 62 on the Sunday, and she defends her trophy this week. The player she beat is also in this week’s field fresh from her maiden Major title in the Amundi Evian Championship in her homeland of France.
That victory was also enough to propel Boutier to a career-high of fourth in the world rankings, and she’ll be hoping to keep that momentum going here before next week’s Major.
While none of the top three in the world rankings are in action, there are plenty of other high-profile players taking part this week. As well as Furue, two other former winners of the tournament are participating this week - 2018 champion Ariya Jutanugarn and Mi Hyang Lee, who claimed the title a year earlier.
Lilia Vu, who claimed her maiden Major title with The Chevron Championship in April, also participates. She will be hoping to get back on track after a dip in form that has led to four missed cuts in the six tournaments she has played since that victory.
Meanwhile, another hoping to put a recent disappointment behind will be Ruoning Yin. After winning the KPMG PGA Championship, Yin produced another encouraging display in the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, where she finished tied for 20th. However, she couldn’t keep her good form in Majors going in France last week, where she missed the cut.
The winner of the US Women’s Open was Allisen Corpuz, and she followed that up with a runner-up finish in the Dana Open before a T54 last week. Given her strong recent form, she will be confident of another impressive performance.
Atthaya Thitikul also plays. It's only nine months since the Thai star became the second youngest player to reach the top of the world rankings. A winless run since then has seen her slip to 10th, but a T9 in tricky conditions last week will have reminded many that she’s not too far from her best form.
Others who will be keen for solid performances include AIG Women’s Open champion Ashleigh Buthai, who’s currently ranked 16th in the world, and the player immediately beneath her in the rankings, Charley Hull, who hails from across the border in England and finished second in the US Women's Open.
Rising Swedish star Linn Grant also plays along with compatriot, three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist. Xiyu Lin and Nasa Hataoka, who are each in the world’s top 20, will also be looking to take some good form into next week’s Major.
Players are competing for a $2m purse, with the winner set to claim $300,000.
Below is the field for the 2023 Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open.
Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1
|$300,000.00
|2
|$180,000.00
|3
|$120,000.00
|4
|$90,000.00
|5
|$72,000.00
|6
|$62,000.00
|7
|$56,000.00
|8
|$50,000.00
|9
|$48,000.00
|10
|$46,000.00
|11
|$44,000.00
|12
|$42,000.00
|13
|$40,000.00
|14
|$38,000.00
|15
|$36,000.00
|16
|$35,000.00
|17
|$34,000.00
|18
|$33,000.00
|19
|$32,000.00
|20
|$31,000.00
|21
|$29,600.00
|22
|$28,200.00
|23
|$26,800.00
|24
|$25,600.00
|25
|$24,400.00
|26
|$23,200.00
|27
|$22,000.00
|28
|$20,800.00
|29
|$19,600.00
|30
|$18,400.00
|31
|$17,200.00
|32
|$16,400.00
|33
|$15,600.00
|34
|$14,800.00
|35
|$14,000.00
|36
|$13,200.00
|37
|$12,400.00
|38
|$11,800.00
|39
|$11,200.00
|40
|$11,000.00
|41
|$10,800.00
|42
|$10,600.00
|43
|$10,400.00
|44
|$10,200.00
|45
|$10,000.00
|46
|$9,800.00
|47
|$9,600.00
|48
|$9,400.00
|49
|$9,200.00
|50
|$9,000.00
|51
|$8,800.00
|52
|$8,600.00
|53
|$8,400.00
|54
|$8,200.00
|55
|$8,000.00
|56
|$7,800.00
|57
|$7,600.00
|58
|$7,400.00
|59
|$7,200.00
|60
|$7,000.00
|61
|$6,800.00
|62
|$6,600.00
|63
|$6,400.00
|64
|$6,200.00
|65
|$6,000.00
|66
|$5,800.00
|67
|$5,600.00
|68
|$5,000.00
|69
|$4,400.00
|70
|$4,000.00
Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open Field
- Marina Alex
- Casandra Alexander
- Carmen Alonso
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Elin Arvidsson
- Aditi Ashok
- Pia Babnik
- Laura Beveridge
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Celine Borge
- Celine Boutier
- Becky Brewerton
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Hannah Burke
- Virginia Elena Carta
- Matilda Castren
- Peiyun Chien
- Hye Jin Choi
- Chella Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Olivia Cowan
- Gabriella Cowley
- Diksha Dagar
- Daniela Darquea
- Karis Davidson
- Klara Davidson Spilkova
- Laura Davies
- Rosie Davies
- Manon De Roey
- Perrine Delacour
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Lindy Duncan
- Nicole Broch Estrup
- Ally Ewing
- Maria Fassi
- Alexandra Forsterling
- Laura Fuenfstueck
- Ayaka Furue
- Cara Gainer
- Nicole Garcia
- Eleanor Givens
- Linn Grant
- Emma Grechi
- Johanna Gustavsson
- Lydia Hall
- Leonie Harm
- Lauren Hartlage
- Nasa Hataoka
- Caroline Hedwall
- Kylie Henry
- Esther Henseleit
- Celine Herbin
- Alice Hewson
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Wei Ling Hsu
- Charley Hull
- Lily May Humphreys
- Caroline Inglis
- Eun Hee Ji
- Felicity Johnson
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Minami Katsu
- Sarah Kemp
- Megan Khang
- Hyo Joo Kim
- A Lim Kim
- In Kyung Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Cheyenne Knight
- Tiia Koivisto
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Ines Laklalech
- Bronte Law
- Minjee Lee
- Alison Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Lucy Li
- Xiyu Lin
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Yu Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Meghan MacLaren
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Stephanie Meadow
- Jana Melichova
- Morgane Metraux
- Kim Metraux
- Anne Charlotte Mora
- Kristyna Napoleaova
- Yuna Nishimura
- Chiara Noja
- Anna Nordqvist
- Lee Anne Pace
- Annie Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Ana Pelaez Trivino
- Lisa Pettersson
- Pamela Pretswell Asher
- Mel Reid
- Paula Reto
- Pauline Roussin
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Agathe Sauzon
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Patricia Isabel Schmidt
- Sarah Schober
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Magdalena Simmermacher
- Maja Stark
- Marissa Steen
- Linnea Strom
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Maddie Szeryk
- Bailey Tardy
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Michele Thomson
- Lilia Vu
- Lindsey Weaver Wright
- Ursula Wikstrom
- Chloe Williams
- Sophie Witt
- Christine Wolf
- Amy Yang
- Ruoning Yin
- Angel Yin
- Liz Young
Who Is In The Field For the Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open?
Ayaka Furue defends her title, while there are plenty of other big names in the field, including Celine Boutier, who won the Amundi Evian Championship, former winners Ariya Jutanugarn and Mi Hyang Lee, and Lilia Vu, who claimed the Chevron Championship in April.
Where Is The Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open Being Held?
The tournament is taking place at the Kyle Phillips-designed Dundonald Links in Scotland. Players can expect a challenging course featuring plenty of heather, excellent bunkering and streams crossing the fairways.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Wyndham Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Justin Thomas is the biggest name in the field as the American makes a final push for the FedEx Cup Playoffs
By Mike Hall Published
-
US Open Champion Wyndham Clark Confirmed For Ryder Cup Debut
The US Open champion joins Scottie Scheffler as a confirmed player for Zach Johnson's US Ryder Cup team
By Mike Hall Published
-
Wyndham Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Justin Thomas is the biggest name in the field as the American makes a final push for the FedEx Cup Playoffs
By Mike Hall Published
-
US Open Champion Wyndham Clark Confirmed For Ryder Cup Debut
The US Open champion joins Scottie Scheffler as a confirmed player for Zach Johnson's US Ryder Cup team
By Mike Hall Published
-
Nelly Korda Returns To World No.1 Spot As Boutier Climbs To Career High
Korda takes over from Jin Young Ko at the top of the world rankings, while Boutier is up to fourth
By Mike Hall Published
-
9 Big Names Outside Of The FedEx Cup Playoffs Cut Off
The three-tournament PGA Tour season finale is almost upon us, but some big names look set to miss out
By Mike Hall Published
-
Justin Thomas Set For Huge Week To Save Season And Ryder Cup Hopes
Justin Thomas has been wrestling with his game after missing five cuts in his last seven outings ahead of the season's finale
By James Nursey Published
-
Patrick Reed To Join LIV Golfers In Scottish Asian Tour Debut
Reed has been confirmed for the inaugural St Andrews Bay Championship in August
By James Nursey Published
-
Did Porthcawl Make Its Open Case? Why 'Absolute Carnage' Senior Open Was Box Office
Conditions were brutal at Royal Porthcawl over the weekend at the Senior Open, but it made for a fascinating watch
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Why Lee Hodges Celebrated Maiden PGA Tour Win With A Milkshake On 18th Green
3M Open winner Hodges has explained his usual choice of drink on the 18th green after wrapping up a $1.4 million win
By James Nursey Published