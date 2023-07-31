Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Dundonald Links in Ayrshire, Scotland is the venue for the Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open, an event co-sanctioned by the LPGA Tour and LET. Not surprisingly, there is a strong field as players take the chance to play in the UK before the final women’s Major of the year, the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath.

In 2022, Japanese player Ayaka Furue finished ahead of Celine Boutier by three shots to claim her maiden LPGA Tour title thanks to a course record 62 on the Sunday, and she defends her trophy this week. The player she beat is also in this week’s field fresh from her maiden Major title in the Amundi Evian Championship in her homeland of France.

That victory was also enough to propel Boutier to a career-high of fourth in the world rankings, and she’ll be hoping to keep that momentum going here before next week’s Major.

While none of the top three in the world rankings are in action, there are plenty of other high-profile players taking part this week. As well as Furue, two other former winners of the tournament are participating this week - 2018 champion Ariya Jutanugarn and Mi Hyang Lee, who claimed the title a year earlier.

Lilia Vu, who claimed her maiden Major title with The Chevron Championship in April, also participates. She will be hoping to get back on track after a dip in form that has led to four missed cuts in the six tournaments she has played since that victory.

Meanwhile, another hoping to put a recent disappointment behind will be Ruoning Yin. After winning the KPMG PGA Championship, Yin produced another encouraging display in the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, where she finished tied for 20th. However, she couldn’t keep her good form in Majors going in France last week, where she missed the cut.

The winner of the US Women’s Open was Allisen Corpuz, and she followed that up with a runner-up finish in the Dana Open before a T54 last week. Given her strong recent form, she will be confident of another impressive performance.

Atthaya Thitikul also plays. It's only nine months since the Thai star became the second youngest player to reach the top of the world rankings. A winless run since then has seen her slip to 10th, but a T9 in tricky conditions last week will have reminded many that she’s not too far from her best form.

Dundonald Links hosts the Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Others who will be keen for solid performances include AIG Women’s Open champion Ashleigh Buthai, who’s currently ranked 16th in the world, and the player immediately beneath her in the rankings, Charley Hull, who hails from across the border in England and finished second in the US Women's Open.

Rising Swedish star Linn Grant also plays along with compatriot, three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist. Xiyu Lin and Nasa Hataoka, who are each in the world’s top 20, will also be looking to take some good form into next week’s Major.

Players are competing for a $2m purse, with the winner set to claim $300,000.

Below is the field for the 2023 Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open.

Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1 $300,000.00 2 $180,000.00 3 $120,000.00 4 $90,000.00 5 $72,000.00 6 $62,000.00 7 $56,000.00 8 $50,000.00 9 $48,000.00 10 $46,000.00 11 $44,000.00 12 $42,000.00 13 $40,000.00 14 $38,000.00 15 $36,000.00 16 $35,000.00 17 $34,000.00 18 $33,000.00 19 $32,000.00 20 $31,000.00 21 $29,600.00 22 $28,200.00 23 $26,800.00 24 $25,600.00 25 $24,400.00 26 $23,200.00 27 $22,000.00 28 $20,800.00 29 $19,600.00 30 $18,400.00 31 $17,200.00 32 $16,400.00 33 $15,600.00 34 $14,800.00 35 $14,000.00 36 $13,200.00 37 $12,400.00 38 $11,800.00 39 $11,200.00 40 $11,000.00 41 $10,800.00 42 $10,600.00 43 $10,400.00 44 $10,200.00 45 $10,000.00 46 $9,800.00 47 $9,600.00 48 $9,400.00 49 $9,200.00 50 $9,000.00 51 $8,800.00 52 $8,600.00 53 $8,400.00 54 $8,200.00 55 $8,000.00 56 $7,800.00 57 $7,600.00 58 $7,400.00 59 $7,200.00 60 $7,000.00 61 $6,800.00 62 $6,600.00 63 $6,400.00 64 $6,200.00 65 $6,000.00 66 $5,800.00 67 $5,600.00 68 $5,000.00 69 $4,400.00 70 $4,000.00

Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open Field

Marina Alex

Casandra Alexander

Carmen Alonso

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Elin Arvidsson

Aditi Ashok

Pia Babnik

Laura Beveridge

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Becky Brewerton

Ashleigh Buhai

Hannah Burke

Virginia Elena Carta

Matilda Castren

Peiyun Chien

Hye Jin Choi

Chella Choi

In Gee Chun

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Olivia Cowan

Gabriella Cowley

Diksha Dagar

Daniela Darquea

Karis Davidson

Klara Davidson Spilkova

Laura Davies

Rosie Davies

Manon De Roey

Perrine Delacour

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Lindy Duncan

Nicole Broch Estrup

Ally Ewing

Maria Fassi

Alexandra Forsterling

Laura Fuenfstueck

Ayaka Furue

Cara Gainer

Nicole Garcia

Eleanor Givens

Linn Grant

Emma Grechi

Johanna Gustavsson

Lydia Hall

Leonie Harm

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Caroline Hedwall

Kylie Henry

Esther Henseleit

Celine Herbin

Alice Hewson

Daniela Holmqvist

Wei Ling Hsu

Charley Hull

Lily May Humphreys

Caroline Inglis

Eun Hee Ji

Felicity Johnson

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Minami Katsu

Sarah Kemp

Megan Khang

Hyo Joo Kim

A Lim Kim

In Kyung Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Tiia Koivisto

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Ines Laklalech

Bronte Law

Minjee Lee

Alison Lee

Andrea Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Lucy Li

Xiyu Lin

Pernilla Lindberg

Yu Liu

Gaby Lopez

Meghan MacLaren

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Stephanie Meadow

Jana Melichova

Morgane Metraux

Kim Metraux

Anne Charlotte Mora

Kristyna Napoleaova

Yuna Nishimura

Chiara Noja

Anna Nordqvist

Lee Anne Pace

Annie Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Ana Pelaez Trivino

Lisa Pettersson

Pamela Pretswell Asher

Mel Reid

Paula Reto

Pauline Roussin

Madelene Sagstrom

Agathe Sauzon

Sarah Schmelzel

Patricia Isabel Schmidt

Sarah Schober

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Magdalena Simmermacher

Maja Stark

Marissa Steen

Linnea Strom

Jasmine Suwannapura

Maddie Szeryk

Bailey Tardy

Patty Tavatanakit

Atthaya Thitikul

Michele Thomson

Lilia Vu

Lindsey Weaver Wright

Ursula Wikstrom

Chloe Williams

Sophie Witt

Christine Wolf

Amy Yang

Ruoning Yin

Angel Yin

Liz Young

