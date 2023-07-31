Nelly Korda Returns To World No.1 Spot As Boutier Climbs To Career High
Korda takes over from Jin Young Ko at the top of the world rankings, while Boutier is up to fourth
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Nelly Korda’s T9 at the Amundi Evian Championship has been enough to return her to the top of the world rankings at the expense of Jin Young Ko, who could only manage a T20 at Evian Resort Golf Club.
Korda’s return to the summit is the fifth time she has reached the position, and this marks her 36th week at the top.
Ko had enjoyed a 10-week run at the top after taking over from Korda following her victory in the Cognizant Founders Cup. Throughout that time, though, Korda had held on to second place in the rankings, helped by a win in the Aramco Team Series London event earlier in July.
That's in spite of some indifferent in the weeks before that win. After missing the cut at the Cognizant Founders Cup, she suffered the same fate at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club before heading into the London event on the back of a T64 in the US Women’s Open.
As well as returning to the top spot, she will be relieved that she has now secured her second top 10 Major finish of the season after achieving third at April’s Chevron Championship. With one of the showpiece tournaments left in the year, August’s AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath, Korda will surely be confident of claiming her second Major win, particularly if she starts that tournament at the summit.
Korda isn’t the only player with a world ranking achievement to celebrate following the Amundi Evian Championship. After claiming her maiden Major title in the event, Celine Boutier has risen to a career high of World No.4, a climb of 11 places from the previous week.
Boutier’s win is the latest impressive performance in a solid season. She also claimed victory in the LPGA Drive On Championship in March and finished T4 in the Honda LPGA Thailand and T5 in the Bank Of Hope LPGA Match-Play.
Boutier will play in this week’s Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, although Korda is not in the field.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Wyndham Championship Odds and Betting Preview
The PGA Tour is in North Carolina for the Wyndham Championship this Thursday. OddsChecker's Matt MacKay breaks down the odds from the top of the board and shares some of his best bets for this week!
By Matt MacKay Published
-
Wyndham Championship Betting Picks and Predictions
The PGA Tour is in Greensboro, North Carolina, for the Wyndham Championship. OddsChecker's golf handicapper and expert Andy Lack gives us his best picks for the 2023 Wyndham Championship.
By Andy Lack Published
-
9 Big Names Outside Of The FedEx Cup Playoffs Cut Off
The three-tournament PGA Tour season finale is almost upon us, but some big names look set to miss out
By Mike Hall Published
-
Justin Thomas Set For Huge Week To Save Season And Ryder Cup Hopes
Justin Thomas has been wrestling with his game after missing five cuts in his last seven outings ahead of the season's finale
By James Nursey Published
-
Patrick Reed To Join LIV Golfers In Scottish Asian Tour Debut
Reed has been confirmed for the inaugural St Andrews Bay Championship in August
By James Nursey Published
-
Did Porthcawl Make Its Open Case? Why 'Absolute Carnage' Senior Open Was Box Office
Conditions were brutal at Royal Porthcawl over the weekend at the Senior Open, but it made for a fascinating watch
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Why Lee Hodges Celebrated Maiden PGA Tour Win With A Milkshake On 18th Green
3M Open winner Hodges has explained his usual choice of drink on the 18th green after wrapping up a $1.4 million win
By James Nursey Published
-
'Not Out Here To Finish 2nd' - Poston After Final Hole Agony Costs Him $260k
JT Poston made a costly triple bogey on the 72nd hole at the 3M Open chasing winner Lee Hodges until the end
By James Nursey Published
-
'Absolute Carnage' - Social Media Reacts To Brutal Senior Open Conditions
Veterans battled brutal wet and windy conditions in South Wales at Royal Porthcawl on the final day of the Senior Open
By James Nursey Published
-
Celine Boutier Wins Amundi Evian Championship On Home Soil
France's Celine Boutier is celebrating her first Major scalp after a six shot win and 14-under par total secured the $1 million top prize
By James Nursey Published