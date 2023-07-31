Nelly Korda Returns To World No.1 Spot As Boutier Climbs To Career High

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Nelly Korda’s T9 at the Amundi Evian Championship has been enough to return her to the top of the world rankings at the expense of Jin Young Ko, who could only manage a T20 at Evian Resort Golf Club.

Korda’s return to the summit is the fifth time she has reached the position, and this marks her 36th week at the top.

Ko had enjoyed a 10-week run at the top after taking over from Korda following her victory in the Cognizant Founders Cup. Throughout that time, though, Korda had held on to second place in the rankings, helped by a win in the Aramco Team Series London event earlier in July.

That's in spite of some indifferent in the weeks before that win. After missing the cut at the Cognizant Founders Cup, she suffered the same fate at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club before heading into the London event on the back of a T64 in the US Women’s Open.

As well as returning to the top spot, she will be relieved that she has now secured her second top 10 Major finish of the season after achieving third at April’s Chevron Championship. With one of the showpiece tournaments left in the year, August’s AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath, Korda will surely be confident of claiming her second Major win, particularly if she starts that tournament at the summit.

Nelly Korda is back on top of the women's world rankings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Korda isn’t the only player with a world ranking achievement to celebrate following the Amundi Evian Championship. After claiming her maiden Major title in the event, Celine Boutier has risen to a career high of World No.4, a climb of 11 places from the previous week.

Boutier’s win is the latest impressive performance in a solid season. She also claimed victory in the LPGA Drive On Championship in March and finished T4 in the Honda LPGA Thailand and T5 in the Bank Of Hope LPGA Match-Play.

Boutier will play in this week’s Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, although Korda is not in the field.