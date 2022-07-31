Ayaka Furue Shoots Course Record To Claim Maiden LPGA Tour Title

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

On a calmer day at the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, it was Japan's Ayaka Furue who constructed a relentless display over Dundonald Links, as the 22-year-old carded 10 birdies and eight pars in an unbelievable performance.

The score of 62 was a new course record at the Scottish layout, with Furue coming from four shots back to claim a comfortable three shot victory and her first LPGA Tour title as players now move to Muirfield and the AIG Women's Open.

Beginning four shots back of overnight leaders Celine Boutier and Lydia Ko, you may have been forgiven for thinking that it was going to be a shootout between two of the game's biggest stars.

A third of the way through the final round and it was still Boutier who led. However, her nearest rival was no longer Ko, but Furue, who was just beginning an epic run of birdies that started at the sixth and finished at the 11th.

Two shots was soon the advantage for the Japanese star, as Furue didn't hold up in her pursuit for a maiden LPGA Tour title. Just for good measure, the 22-year-old finished with back-to-back birdies to shoot a course record 62 and commanding clubhouse lead.

Needing to birdie in, Boutier three-putted the 16th hole, as she fell four shots back of the 22-year-old. In the end, the Frenchwoman finished in solo second, with a birdie at the last getting her to 18-under-par.