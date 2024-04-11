First Round Of The Masters Delayed By Thunderstorms

The first round of The Masters will begin two-and-a-half hours later than scheduled after adverse weather meant Thursday's tee times had to be pushed back.

Play at the first men's Major of the year was due to get underway at 8am local time (1pm BST) but it was initially delayed by at least an hour after thunderstorms and heavy rain swept over Augusta National.

However, the tournament has now been given a new start time of 10.30am (2.30pm BST), with the gates to open to the public at 9.30am local time.

An update issued by tournament organisers said: "The first round will begin at 10.30am off the No. 1 tee.

"The Honorary Starters Ceremony will begin at 10:10 a.m. Patron gates will open at 9.30am."

It was expected that the opening day of action would be disrupted, with the forecast indicating there was a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Up to 1.5 inches of rain is anticipated, which is likely to change the way the course plays for the week, while gusts as strong as 45mph are also due.

The two-ball of Erik van Rooyen and Jake Knapp will lead off the morning wave, with defending champion Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy also among the early starters.

Tiger Woods was due to get going at 1.24pm alongside Max Homa and Jason Day and now faces the prospect of not completing his first round on Thursday.

We will keep this page updated with further news as it is announced.