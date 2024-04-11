First Round Of The Masters Delayed By Thunderstorms

It's the news nobody wanted to hear...

Patrons take cover from the rain around the 18th green during the third round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Andrew Wright
By Andrew Wright
published

The first round of The Masters will begin two-and-a-half hours later than scheduled after adverse weather meant Thursday's tee times had to be pushed back.

Play at the first men's Major of the year was due to get underway at 8am local time (1pm BST) but it was initially delayed by at least an hour after thunderstorms and heavy rain swept over Augusta National.

However, the tournament has now been given a new start time of 10.30am (2.30pm BST), with the gates to open to the public at 9.30am local time.

See more

An update issued by tournament organisers said: "The first round will begin at 10.30am off the No. 1 tee. 

"The Honorary Starters Ceremony will begin at 10:10 a.m. Patron gates will open at 9.30am."

It was expected that the opening day of action would be disrupted, with the forecast indicating there was a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Up to 1.5 inches of rain is anticipated, which is likely to change the way the course plays for the week, while gusts as strong as 45mph are also due.

The two-ball of Erik van Rooyen and Jake Knapp will lead off the morning wave, with defending champion Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy also among the early starters.

Tiger Woods was due to get going at 1.24pm alongside Max Homa and Jason Day and now faces the prospect of not completing his first round on Thursday.

We will keep this page updated with further news as it is announced.

Andrew Wright
Andrew Wright
Freelance News Writer

A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he decided to go freelance and now covers a variety of topics for Golf Monthly. 


Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.


As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.


What's in Andy's bag?

Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)

3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15°)

Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)

Irons: Mizuno mp32 (4-PW)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)

Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸