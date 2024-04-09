The Masters Weather Forecast 2024: Thunderstorms Expected To Impact First Day

The weather forecast during Masters week is always a subject of much intrigue due to its changeable nature and subtle effects on the outcome of the tournament.

Throughout recent years in particular, storms have played a significant part in forcing the Major's organizers to adapt - with the 2023 running seeing high winds knock down trees and forcing the leaders to complete 30 holes on Sunday after much of the third-round play was postponed.

And in 2019, when Tiger Woods won his fifth Green Jacket, The Masters was wrapped up slightly earlier than normal in a bid to avoid impending storms in the Georgia area on Sunday.

Earlier this week, those who gathered at Augusta National Golf Club on Monday witnessed a partial solar eclipse in the afternoon amid sunny and warm conditions. Tuesday featured more comfortable weather as the practice rounds continued, but the blue skies are not expected to stick around once the competitive action begins on Thursday.

Weather For The Masters This Week

According to the latest official Masters weather forecast, ANGC is preparing for "isolated light showers" on Tuesday and Wednesday, with "rain and storms" anticipated to arrive early Thursday and continue throughout the morning. A cold front is expected to pass through in the early afternoon.

Further scattered showers and isolated storms may redevelop late in the day on Thursday, with thunderstorm wind gusts of 40-45mph "possible" prior to the passage of the cold front, says Augusta. Should the weather become too disruptive on Thursday, play could well be suspended.

Per The Masters' latest official weather forecast, "outside of thunderstorms, anticipate southerly winds of 15-25mph with gusts up to 30mph." Although the rain is not believed to play so much of a role on Friday, there should still be windy conditions for the players to factor in.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Heading into the weekend, though, and those who remain in contention will be relieved to hear that the weather is expected to start playing ball again. Drier air and "mostly sunny skies" will be a feature on Saturday and Sunday, while temperatures rise to the high 70s and UV levels move into the "very high" category.

The Masters 2024 Day By Day Forecast