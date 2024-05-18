Fan Jumps Into Water To Retrieve Player's Golf Club At PGA Championship
Although it's unclear as to how Adam Hadwin's club ended up in the drink, the Canadian did manage to get it back thanks to a very eager fan
The Friday of the PGA Championship was an eventful and somber day, following the tragic death of a vendor worker outside the gates of Valhalla and the arrest of World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who was detained by police following an apparent misunderstanding regarding traffic flow as he made his way towards Valhalla.
Despite this, Scheffler did make it to the course in time to tee off, with the American carding an incredible five-under 66. However, it wasn't the only bit of drama that happened in Kentucky on Friday, albeit slightly less so than the best golfer on the planet being arrested, as a semi-naked fan helped retrieve a golf club during the tail-end of the second round.
@KylePorterCBS Corey Conners losing a club in the water. Very Normal sport! pic.twitter.com/rBPk6eeC1fMay 18, 2024
Although it's unclear as to how the club ended up in the pond, a video was posted to X showing a near-naked spectator jumping into the water to retrieve a golf club that somehow made it's way in there.
In the original video, it was claimed that it was Corey Conners' club but, after closer inspection, it appears to belong to his Canadian counterpart, Adam Hadwin, with Hadwin's wife, Jessica, all but confirming it as she posted a number of humorous tweets following the release of the footage.
Me landing in Louisville: ahh ready for a chill little kid free weekend My husband: https://t.co/GQHMKefsEAMay 18, 2024
As mentioned, we can't confirm how the club ended up in the lake, or indeed which hole it actually occurred on. What we do know is that Hadwin has previous of throwing clubs into water, with the 36-year-old hurling his club into the lake in disgust during the 2024 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.
If we were to guess where it happened, we would likely predict that it occurred at the par 5 seventh at Valhalla. At the time, Hadwin was four-under for the tournament and one-under for his second round following three birdies and two bogeys. However, his second from the fairway found the drink at the par 5, with the Canadian eventually making bogey.
Carding a one-over-par second round, he did make it into the weekend, with Hadwin 10 shots back of leader, Xander Schauffele, who sits at 12-under following rounds of 62 and 68.
