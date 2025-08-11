Pro Details 'Freaky' DQ From PGA Tour Champions Event

There are all sorts of ways to be disqualified from a professional golf tournament - from missing your tee time to forgetting to sign your scorecard and any wild and wonderful reasons in between.

Australian pro, Greg Chalmers may have found a new method, though, after his appearance at the PGA Tour Champions' Boeing Classic was brought to a premature end during the early stages of round three on Sunday.

Through the first two rounds, the 51-year-old had set himself up nicely via scores of 69 and 71 and was eight strokes back of leader, Stewart Cink. Although winning might not have been on his mind, Chalmers could easily have banked a few extra dollars via a potential top-10.

But just a few holes into his third and final around The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Chalmers noticed something unusual about the grip on his lob wedge.

Explaining what happened via a post on social media platform, X, Chalmers shared the reason for his unfortunate disqualification.

He said: "Had a freaky DQ today. Buried in bunker on 3rd... grab my lob wedge and hack it across over off the green on other side.

"As I’m putting club back in bag I notice a blast motion sensor attached to the end of it... (I’d thought I’d lost it ages ago, but apparently it was in my bag for a while).

"Talk to rules officials, they call [the USGA] and find out it’s a DQ for me for using a non conforming club."

Per USGA Rule 4.1b(1), Chalmers would have escaped without any punishment if he had merely continued to carry the non-conforming lob wedge throughout the three days but not use it. Said club would still count towards the 14-club limit, however.

The 2016 Barracuda Championship winner did see the lighter side of his error, though, going on to write: "On the plus side, Steve Allan won again and I caught an earlier flight to Calgary."

Allan - also from Australia - posted a stunning final-round seven-under 65 to reach a 15-under total and snatch victory away from Cink, subsequently scooping the $345,000 top prize on offer.

The PGA Tour Champions season continues this week with the Rogers Charity Classic at Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club in Calgary, Canada, where there is a $2.5 million purse on offer.