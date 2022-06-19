Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Who Is Adam Hadwin's Wife?

Adam Hadwin’s wife is Jessica Dawn Kippenberger. We believe the pair met back in 2014 when the Canadian was playing on the Web.com Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour), in Kansas. Jessica was working as a nurse practitioner and they were introduced after meeting on dating app Tinder.

“Jess and I have always said we met in Wichita when I was playing an event, and we kind of just left it at that,” Hadwin told GOLF.com. “Then we had to bring up how and, of course, you bring it up now but it is the truth. We were Tinder-matched in Wichita and we went out once when I was there that week (and) had dinner.”

The couple got married just two weeks after Hadwin picked up his first PGA Tour win at the Valspar Championship in 2017, and she can be pictured alongside Hadwin and the trophy at the top of this page.

“You know, it’s funny. It’s been almost three years now since we met and I don’t think we’ve gone a day without talking,” Hadwin said.

The couple have a daughter called Maddox, who was born on 8 January 2020. The couple reportedly went through many ups and downs, including two failed pregnancies, in their attempts to start a family, and Maddox was born with the help of in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“Going through what we did to have our daughter left both of us very thankful we had the resources to do IVF and not have to worry about it,” Adam told British Columbia Golf.

After Maddox was born they wanted to help others facing similar challenges, and started The Hadwin Family Foundation.

“We both kind of looked at each other after that and thought it seems unfair that because we have been successful we would have the ability to have a child of ours and so many people going through similar things, if not worse, don’t have that ability,” he said