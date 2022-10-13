Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters 2022 Live Stream

The DP World Tour stays in Spain this week after Jon Rahm's win in the Espana Open. This week it is the Andalucia Masters hosted at Real Club Valderrama, one of the golf courses in Europe.

Sadly Rahm is not competing this week but defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick is, as are recent winners Guido Migliozzi and Ryan Fox. We also have the Hojgaard's to watch along with a number of DP World Tour stalwarts.

With its tree-lined fairways and unusually small greens, Valderrama is a beautiful Trent Jones Senior course kept in immaculate condition. The bunkers are deep and filled with a coarse, grainy sand that is uniform throughout, and almost every hole is bordered by cork and pine that place a premium on straight hitting. Here, check out the ways to view it.

Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters 2022 Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2022 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

(opens in new tab) Watch the Golf live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

US TV Schedule - 2022 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters

All times EST

Thursday, October 13: 8am-1pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, October 14: 8am-1pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, October 15: 7.30am-12pm (Golf Channel)

Sunday, October 16: 7.30am-12pm (Golf Channel)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise all the action during the week. Bearing this in mind, you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now (opens in new tab) and fuboTV (opens in new tab).

AT&T TV Now (opens in new tab) starts at around $55 a month, but does have a 7-day free trial. While fuboTV (opens in new tab) also shows the Golf Channel, it also has 100+ other channels and a 7-day free trial.

UK TV Schedule - 2022 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters

Thursday, October 13: 1pm-6pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Friday, October 14: 1pm-6pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Saturday, October 15: 12.30pm-5pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Sunday, October 16: 12.30pm-5pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Golf will televise the action from the event. At the moment, Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Channels in HD for just £25 a month, which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

Australia TV Schedule - 2022 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters

Thursday, October 13: 10pm-2am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Friday, October 14: 10pm-2am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Saturday, October 15: 10pm-2am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Sunday, October 16: 9pm-1.30am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

The DP World Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch late in the evening.

As ever, in Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from Spain here, it has all the PGA and DP World Tour events, as well as the Majors. What's more, you can watch the action on the LPGA Tour as well.

Offering access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports, there is fantastic value to be had at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium.

Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 14-day trial (opens in new tab).

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch their PGA or DP World Tour live stream of choice.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.