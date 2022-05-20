Reports: Westwood And Oosthuizen Dropped By UPS Amid Saudi Links

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

According to reports, Lee Westwood and Louis Oosthuizen have both been dropped by their longtime sponsor UPS amid their ongoing links to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.

Westwood, a former World No. 1, has requested a release to play in the first event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series at the Centurion Club which gets underway on June 9, and for that it appears he will no longer be brandishing the brown and gold logo of the global courier and logistics company.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the Englishman refused to get drawn into specifics but said: "I feel fortunate to have been UPS for 14 years - such a great company."

A spokesperson for UPS described it as a "business decision" that will allow the company to "focus on other initiatives."

Further reports suggest that Oosthuizen, a former Open winner, has also been cut from the UPS roster, as he looks set to become LIV Golf's highest-ranked recruit.

Both players were spotted without the UPS logo on their shirts on Thursday at the PGA Championship and join Phil Mickelson in being dropped by sponsors for their ties to the rebel circuit.

UPS is a worldwide supplier of the Ryder Cup, which could have been a factor in the decision. Wantaway players have been told repeatedly that they will be banned from featuring in the biennial contest should they sign up for the LIV Golf events fronted by Greg Norman - a move that Sky Sports pundit Rich Beem backed in an interview with Golf Monthly.

Norman, whose position as the CEO of the Saudi attempt to establish a new global golf league is rumoured to be under threat, recently attempted brushed off the murder of journalist Jamal Khashaggi in 2018. "We've all made mistakes," the Australian said at a press conference in London.

The new series continues to dominate the headlines, splitting opinion among players, pundits and fans alike, and detracting somewhat from all else that is happening in the world of golf.