Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka And Bryson DeChambeau Confirmed For Saudi International

The trio of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have added their names to the incredibly stacked Saudi International field (opens in new tab), which gets underway under the Asian Tour banner between 2-5th February at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

Currently, Cameron Smith is confirmed for the tournament in Jeddah, as a number of LIV players will descend on the course in an event that will supply them with some much-needed World Ranking points, something which is still unavailable on the LIV Golf circuit.

Johnson celebrates his second Saudi International title in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since the event's inception in 2019, Johnson has picked up two Saudi International titles, 2019 and 2021, with Graeme McDowell (2020) and Harold Varner III (2022) securing the tournament's trophy and hopping over to join LIV Golf in the process.

In its first year, LIV saw a whole host of players jump ship to its circuit, with Johnson picking up an eye-watering $35m in prize money. Koepka also has success at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, as he picked up the LIV title here in October, defeating fellow Smash GC teammate, Peter Uihlein.

A number of LIV players will likely use the Saudi International as a tune up for the LIV Golf League that gets underway on the 24th February at Mexico's El Camaleon Golf Club, former host of the PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship.

Koepka secured the LIV Golf title in Jeddah back in October 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, it won't just be LIV players present for the Saudi International as, reportedly, the PGA Tour has accepted a select number of release requests. That is despite the ongoing quarrel between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.

PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Cameron Young, is reportedly one of the players who has been granted permission by the Tour to appear in the tournament, with Golfweek (opens in new tab) reporting that Young will be joined by Lucas Herbert, Cameron Champ and three Korn Ferry Tour players, who have been granted waivers to compete in the event.