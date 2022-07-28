Donald Trump To Play LIV Pro-Am With DJ And Bryson

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Former US President Donald Trump is set to play alongside Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau in the LIV Golf Pro-Am event that precedes the third LIV event of the series at Trump’s own golf course in New Jersey.

Trump is set to tee it up with son Eric and the two former Major winners at Thursday’s pro-am at Trump National Golf Course Bedminster. Others set to take part include former NBA star Charles Barkley, who is rumoured to be a LIV target to leave his job as a TNT analyst, and Caitlyn Jenner.

Earlier this week Trump told the Wall Street Journal that “LIV has been a great thing for Saudi Arabia”, having last week urged players to “take the money” and join LIV Golf. Not only will Trump National Golf Course Bedminster host the third event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series this week, the Series finale will take place at Trump National Doral in Miami in October.

The ex-President, who lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden but is set to stand again in 2024, is said to still be angry with the PGA Tour after this year’s PGA Championship was moved from Bedminster to Southern Hills following the US Capitol Hill riots on 6th January 2021. Trump’s Doral course was also stripped of its PGA Tour event after more than 50 years in 2016.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series is set to expand next year, with a huge expansion for 2023 announced this week with $405million in prize money.