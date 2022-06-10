Does LIV Golf Offer World Ranking Points?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series got underway at The Centurion Club on Thursday, with many tuning in to watch and see how the event would go. Although a number of big names like Dustin Johnson (opens in new tab) and Phil Mickelson have decided to tee it up in Hertfordshire, there is still the question of whether the tournament has World Ranking points available.

As of writing, the LIV Golf Invitational Series (opens in new tab) doesn't offer players World Ranking points. That could be changing soon though, with it recently being revealed that organisers are planning on applying to OWGR for World Ranking points to be awarded at their events.

Dustin Johnson, the headliner at Centurion, shakes hand with CEO of LIV Golf Investments, Greg Norman (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just last month, Atul Kholsa, who is the Chief Operating Officer at LIV, said (opens in new tab): “We've had quite a few conversations already with the OWGR team. We actually had a good session with them yesterday to walk through what our current field looks like, what our player pathway looks like, and how we want to structure our events.

“We're in partnership with the Asian Tour, so we are in the process right now of the application to put our application in. We've got a couple of draft versions that we've gone back and forth with them to make sure that we check all the boxes and all the criteria. With the field that we are expecting, we expect to get OWGR points and are going through the process right now.

“I don't know that we will get it for the first event because of the nature of how long it takes for the application to go through and the process one needs to undertake. But we are hopeful that we can get them for this year onwards.”

Norman, Khosla and Saudi golf federation Chief Executive, Majed Al Sorour, walk off the 1st tee at the LIV Golf Invitational Series event (Image credit: Getty Images)

What's been the PGA Tour and DP World Tour's response to all of this? Well, after the first tee shot was struck at Centurion, the PGA Tour revealed a statement (opens in new tab) in which they have banned all players who are teeing it up in the LIV Golf Invitational Series (opens in new tab) and those who play in future events. The DP World Tour are yet to comment.

With LIV Golf reportedly soon firing off an application for World Ranking points, attention now turns to those on the OWGR Governing Board, but it may not be good news for the Saudi-backed Series.

Although the Series meets most requirements for ranking points, the OWGR Board is made up of the Commissioner of the PGA Tour, Jay Monahan, and the CEO of the PGA European Tour, Keith Pelley, who both have already voiced their thoughts on the new Series as it bids to secure their biggest players.

Below is a full list of who makes up the OWGR Board.

Chairman – Peter Dawson

Augusta National Golf Club – Buzzy Johnson

European Tour – Keith Pelley

International Federation of PGA Tours – Keith Waters

PGA of America – Seth Waugh

PGA Tour – Jay Monahan

The R&A – Martin Slumbers

USGA – Mike Whan

As of yet, there is no clear timeline for when the LIV Golf application would be voted on - but it is however another big development in the ongoing saga.