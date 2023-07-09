Rasmus Hojgaard Claims Home Win In Mammoth Playoff

Starting the final day, it was Nacho Elvira who led by one shot at the Made in Himmerland event but, after bogeying the final hole and going through a six hole playoff, it was Rasmus Hojgaard who came out on top to secure the title in his home country of Denmark.

As mentioned, Elvira had a one shot lead to start on Sunday, with Robert MacIntyre one shot back and Richie Ramsay two. Throughout the early stages though it was actually players from lower down the leaderboard who were making charges, with Matthew Southgate firing a nine-under 61, and Hojgaard, who started the day six shots back, carding a six-under 64 to set the target at 13-under.

There was still plenty of golf to be played though and, after making birdies at the fourth and fifth, MacIntyre made yet another birdie at the ninth to move two shots clear going into the back nine.

The Scot though struggled on the back nine, with a triple bogey at the par 4 13th dropping him back to level-par for the day. What's more, he would bogey the 15th to put himself further down the leaderboard. That left both Ramsay and Elvira to battle it out but, as has been the case this week, it was the par 4 18th that would ultimately play its part...

Hojgaard celebrates on the 18th green after his playoff victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Ramsay, it would be heartbreak as his second shot found the water short of the green and, to add further misery, he would fail to get up-and-down as he missed out on a playoff spot by one stroke. In Elvira's case, he put a superb swing on his tee shot but, as he struck his second, it sailed over the green, with the 36-year-old also unable to make his par.

Because the Spaniard failed to make par we were back down the 18th, this time with Elvira and Hojgaard. At the first playoff hole, both men produced up-and-downs for par and, with the second, it was Hojgaard who came closest as his birdie brushed the edge of the hole.

Playing the 18th for a third time, it was Hojgaard who once again had a chance to win but, as he struck his birdie putt, it somehow lipped out on the left side. Such was the disbelief, Hojgaard dropped his putter on the 18th green and, as they headed up the 18th once again, it was six pars that had been made to force a fourth playoff hole.

More pars were made on the fourth and fifth playoff hole with the tension eventually spilling over when, coming from thick rough, Elvira cleared the green and flew his shot out of bounds. His provisional wasn't much better and, as his ball found the rough at the back, Hojgaard safely found the green to tie up the title. Two-putting for par, that's exactly what he did, with the Dane securing a fourth DP World Tour title at the age of just 22.