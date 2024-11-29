Could LIV Golf And DP World Tour Do Their Own Deal?

Flags fly for the DP World Tour and LIV Golf
(Image credit: Getty Images)
As talks continue to drag on between the PGA Tour and Saudi PIF, it's been suggested that the DP World Tour and LIV Golf could find their own agreement to coexist together in harmony.

The DP World Tour is still part of the current talks between Jay Monahan's PGA Tour and Yasir Al-Rumayyan's PIF, but they're moving along at a snail's pace to say the least.

While negotiations drag on, Bloomberg has been reporting that LIV Golf is considering a separate deal with the DP World Tour - citing inside sources - that would see both entities working together.

The DP World Tour made no direct mention on these reports, but just told us that the main talks were ongoing.

“We remain in discussions with the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Enterprises, SSG and PIF relating to the ongoing overall picture for men’s global golf, but no agreements have been reached," a DP World Tour spokesman told Golf Monthly.

Any talks would only be at an embryonic stage but would likely be aimed at finding an agreement on when LIV Golf events would be played to fit in and around DP World Tour events and avoid any clashes.

That would also allow for LIV Golf stars to play more regularly in DP World Tour events - with also likely some cash incentives from the Saudi PIF to bolster prize money.

The stance has already softened somewhat since the initial moves when Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson resigned their membership after being fined and suspended for joining LIV.

Although those punishments remain in place, Sergio Garcia has paid up and regained his membership, while Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton have been allowed to play while they go through an appeal.

Jon Rahm strikes a driver off the tee and Patrick Reed hits a wedge shot

Jon Rahm and Patrick Reed hold DP World Tour membership for 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It means nine LIV golfers hold DP World Tour membership for 2025, with Rahm, Hatton and Garcia joined by Joaquin Niemann, Adrian Meronk, Dean Burmester, Patrick Reed, Thomas Pieters and Lucas Herbert.

Those players will continue to accrue fines and suspensions though under the current state of things, even though the DP World Tour seems happy to work those suspensions around events those players want to feature in.

LIV Golf currently provides the cash for the fines, but they could feel a better use of the funds would be to bolster prize money directly for certain DP World Tour events and provide more spaces for LIV players to appear in them.

While just at the idea stage, it would make sense for both parties to agree on a schedule where both tours could play - as DP World Tour events could get a big boost not only financially but in star power with some of the names playing on LIV.

And for LIV, players would be able to go in search of Official World Golf Ranking points and access to Majors in what seems a mutually beneficial move.

Much will depend on the PGA Tour though and its deal with the DP World Tour, with - on the surface of things - more animosity between players in America and LIV stars than over in Europe.

Paul Higham
Paul Higham
Contributor

