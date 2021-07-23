Nominate them to be included in our list of top instructors

Is Your Golf Coach One Of The UK’s Best?

At Golf Monthly, one of our key aims is to help readers play better golf.

Whether it’s tour tips or advice from the game’s top experts, we’re always looking for ways to help you shoot lower scores – an objective shared by our Top 25 Coaches, whose deep knowledge and passion help to create the most effective advice possible.

In 2021, we are looking to make some changes.

Our content and our audiences are diverse and so we are focused on putting diversity, equality and inclusion at the centre of what we do.

We want our panel of coaches to better reflect our mission to serve our audience through equal representation.

By adding new names and new ideas, we also continue to recognise today’s most talented coaches – and that can only be good for you and your golf!

How to nominate your pro

Fifteen years ago we launched the inaugural list of our Top 25 Coaches.

With help from Dr Paul Schempp, a performance expert, University of Georgia professor and the man behind Golf Magazine’s Top 100 US Coaches, we went through a rigorous process to find the 25 we felt were the best.

Now, we need your help. Is your coach one of the best in the UK?

To nominate someone for inclusion, please send an email of no more than 300 words to golfmonthly@futurenet.com explaining why you believe your coach should be considered.

Please remember to include the coach’s name, contact details and location and title the email ‘Golf Monthly Top Coaches 2021’. This must be submitted by August 22.

After an initial vetting, we will send selected coaches a questionnaire designed by Dr Schempp.

Once they are returned, the judging process will begin. We will reveal the new list of Golf Monthly Top Coaches in an upcoming edition of the magazine.

Coaching criteria