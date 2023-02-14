Conor Sketches Returns With Hilarious Alternative Full Swing Trailer

Golf’s favourite impressionist, Conor Sketches (real name Conor Moore), is back, this time with one of his most hilarious videos yet, offering an alternative “trailer” for Netflix docuseries Full Swing.

The "trailer" – for Notflix series Half Swing - is packed with some of the Irishman’s favourite characters, beginning with Ian Poulter and his now famous “you picked a hell of a year to follow the PGA Tour” quote, albeit with a predictably amusing slant.

🏌️‍♂️ Full Swing is out tomorrow! Here's my preview… Half Swing! 🏌️‍♂️ ⛳️

Things just get even funnier from there. A cameo from Tiger Woods is hilarious because of its brevity, before Phil Mickelson takes centre stage with a brilliant skit on his lost sponsorship deals. After fleeting appearances from Dustin Johnson and Bryson Dechambeau, Brooks Koepka offers his take on the emergence of LIV Golf – but what happens next?

Arguably the best parts, though, are saved until the end, when Moore brings the recent spat between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy firmly back into the spotlight with the now infamous Christmas Eve subpoena. That’s not all. The sketch finishes with the character who kicked it off, and Poults offers his own unique take on the state of the game related to his recent ‘birthday’ controversy.

Look out for other familiar faces along the way including journalist Alan Shipnuck, an angry Sergio Garcia and Shane Lowry training McIlroy with a punching bag.

Like Moore’s other golf-related sketches, including his take on the Team Europe Ryder Cup win in 2018 and his 2022 Masters spoof, it’s a masterclass of pitch-perfect impressions and comic timing – and makes for an excellent way to pass a few minutes in the hours before the actual series is released.