‘You Picked A Hell Of A Year To Follow The PGA Tour’ - Poulter On New Netflix Documentary
The LIV Golf player appears in the trailer for the eagerly anticipated documentary
After months of anticipation, it has been confirmed that Netflix docuseries following the ups and downs of the PGA Tour is just weeks away.
Full Swing will be available from 15 February and follows arguably the most tumultuous time in the history of the Tour amid the emergence of big-money rival LIV Golf. To accompany the confirmation of its release date, a trailer has been released previewing the series. Among the huge names appearing is one of the defectors to LIV Golf, Ian Poulter, and he briefly appears in the trailer, saying: “You picked a hell of a year to start following the PGA Tour."
Coming soon. ⏳👀Full Swing. February 15. Only on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ubMpxA1h6zJanuary 11, 2023
If anything, that is an understatement, as the Greg Norman-fronted organisation has muscled its way to the top of the golf ecosystem thanks to its lucrative offers to some of the PGA Tour’s best players and its innovative format. As well, Poulter, the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith have all joined LIV Golf. Meanwhile, the two organisations are embroiled in a legal battle over whether the affected players should be entitled to play on the PGA Tour.
The trailer, which also features cameos from existing PGA Tour players, including Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, showcases a documentary – from the makers of the acclaimed F1 documentary, Formula 1: Drive To Survive - that is one of the most eagerly anticipated of the year.
Given everything that’s gone on while Full Swing has been in the making, there’s every reason to believe that Poulter’s assertion will be backed up by a series that more than lives up to its hype.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
