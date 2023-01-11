‘You Picked A Hell Of A Year To Follow The PGA Tour’ - Poulter On New Netflix Documentary

After months of anticipation, it has been confirmed that Netflix docuseries following the ups and downs of the PGA Tour is just weeks away.

Full Swing will be available from 15 February and follows arguably the most tumultuous time in the history of the Tour amid the emergence of big-money rival LIV Golf. To accompany the confirmation of its release date, a trailer has been released previewing the series. Among the huge names appearing is one of the defectors to LIV Golf, Ian Poulter, and he briefly appears in the trailer, saying: “You picked a hell of a year to start following the PGA Tour."

If anything, that is an understatement, as the Greg Norman-fronted organisation has muscled its way to the top of the golf ecosystem thanks to its lucrative offers to some of the PGA Tour’s best players and its innovative format. As well, Poulter, the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith have all joined LIV Golf. Meanwhile, the two organisations are embroiled in a legal battle over whether the affected players should be entitled to play on the PGA Tour.

The trailer, which also features cameos from existing PGA Tour players, including Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, showcases a documentary – from the makers of the acclaimed F1 documentary, Formula 1: Drive To Survive - that is one of the most eagerly anticipated of the year.

Given everything that’s gone on while Full Swing has been in the making, there’s every reason to believe that Poulter’s assertion will be backed up by a series that more than lives up to its hype.