Ian Poulter Fumes At Ryder Cup Over Lack Of Birthday Wishes
The Englishman has sent a stinging rebuke to Ryder Cup Europe over the perceived snub for his LIV Golf colleague
Ian Poulter has criticised Ryder Cup Europe for failing to wish one of its legendary players a happy birthday.
Yesterday, Spaniard Sergio Garcia, who is Team Europe’s all-time leading points scorer with 28.5, turned 43. However, since his decision to move to LIV Golf, it's no secret that relations have become strained and he is almost certain to miss the 2023 tournament at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.
Nevertheless, the fact that Garcia did not receive a message from Ryder Cup Europe’s official Twitter account was enough to irk his fellow LIV Golf colleague. Following a tweet from the account showing a Francesco Molinari shot and the message: “Incredible touch @F_Molinari,” Poults replied: “What’s really an 'incredible touch' is the Players that helped build the @RyderCupEurope Brand with other players as well. You just can’t bring yourself to say a simple Happy Birthday. @TheSergioGarcia B’day Yesterday. Unfortunately this says so much.”
What’s really an “incredible touch” is the Players that helped build the @RyderCupEurope Brand with other players as well. You just can’t bring yourself to say a simple Happy Birthday. @TheSergioGarcia B’day Yesterday. Unfortunately this says so much. 🤷🏼♂️January 10, 2023
Poulter, of course, has an impressive Ryder Cup record of his own. He has lost only six of the 22 matches he has played in the tournament and is undefeated in singles matches. He was also pivotal in one of the greatest Ryder Cup comebacks of all time – dubbed the Miracle of Medinah – when he won all four of his matches as team Europe clinched victory from a seemingly forlorn position.
While Poulter clearly shares a bond with Garcia given the pair's Ryder Cup exploits and LIV Golf connection, there is a twist: LIV Golf sent a tweet of its own around the same time Poulter shared his criticisms of Ryder Cup Europe. Above an image of a familiar face, the message reads: “Join us in wishing Poults a happy birthday!”
Join us in wishing Poults a happy birthday! 🥳#LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/81M3LtVqwiJanuary 10, 2023
Poulter turned 47 the day after Garcia celebrated his special day. Like the Spaniard, at the time of writing he has yet to receive a message from Ryder Cup Europe.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
