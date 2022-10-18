CJ Cup Preview, Field And Prize Money

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The PGA Tour moves from Japan to South Carolina for the sixth event of the 2022-23 season, as Congaree Golf Club plays host to the CJ Cup.

Rory McIlroy returns to the scene of his 20th PGA Tour victory, which he secured following weekend rounds of 62 and 66 to hold off Collin Morikawa. McIlroy hasn't featured on the PGA Tour since winning the Tour Championship and subsequent FedEx Cup at East Lake. That said, he enters this week in fine form after three DP World Tour appearances in which he has not finished worse than T4.

The four-time Major champion is joined by World No.1 and Masters winner, Scottie Scheffler. Like McIlroy, the American is set to tee it up on the PGA Tour for the first time this season as he increases his preparation ahead of a title defence at Augusta National in April.

Jon Rahm returns to action following his historic victory at the Spanish Open, where he equalled the record of compatriot and golf legend Seve Ballesteros. World No.9 and Open champion Collin Morikawa returns for his second event of the season and looking to build on what has been a less than inspiring 2022 calendar year.

The American is without a win since the 2021 DP World Tour Championship Dubai, the longest drought in his short yet successful career thus far. The two-time Major champion finished second in this event last year and looking to build on a disappointing T45 at the ZOZO Championship last week.

Six of the top-10 and 15 of the top-20 in the Official World Golf Ranking are set to tee it up in what is considered the strongest PGA Tour field of the season so far, including Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa and Jordan Spieth.

Many eyes will be fixed on the emerging talent that is Joohyung "Tom" Kim. With victory at the Shriners Children's Open earlier this season, the South Korean became the first player since Tiger Woods to win two PGA Tour events before turning 21. Kim, who described the emotions of his meteoric rise as like a "five-year-old at Disneyland" adorned himself to both sets of fans with a swashbuckling display at the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow.

Rickie Fowler returns to PGA Tour action on a sponsor exemption after being denied victory by Keegan Bradley at the ZOZO Championship last week. The American has endured a difficult spell in recent years but looks to be in the midst of a return to form after working with long-time instructor Butch Harmon once again.

Bradley is also in the field, fresh from his first PGA Tour title in just shy of 1,500 days. The American trailed Fowler by a single stroke ahead of the final round but proved to be too strong as he claimed his fifth PGA Tour victory.

This year's CJ Cup will see a change of venue with Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina providing the stage. The Tom Fazio-designed course will host the PGA Tour for the second time after being the venue for the 2021 Palmetto Championship.

Like the ZOZO Championship, the CJ Cup is a no-cut event with players competing for a $10.5 million purse. The winner will take home a cheque for $1,890,000.

CJ CUP FIELD

An, Byeong Hun

Bae, Yongjun

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bradley, Keegan

Burns, Sam

Clark, Wyndham

Conners, Corey

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

English, Harris

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Glover, Lucas

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadwin, Adam

Harman, Brian

Hatton, Tyrrell

Henley, Russell

Hodges, Lee

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hovland, Viktor

Huh, John

Im, Sungjae

Jung, Chanmin

Kim, Bio

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kim, Yeongsu

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Kuchar, Matt

Lee, K.H.

List, Luke

Lowry, Shane

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Mullinax, Trey

Muñoz, Sebastián

Noren, Alex

Palmer, Ryan

Park, Sanghyun

Pereira, Mito

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rahm, Jon

Reavie, Chez

Riley, Davis

Scheffler, Scottie

Seo, Yoseop

Shin, Sanghun

Simpson, Webb

Smalley, Alex

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stallings, Scott

Steele, Brendan

Straka, Sepp

Suh, Justin

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Todd, Brendon

Willett, Danny

Wise, Aaron

Woodland, Gary

Young, Cameron

CJ CUP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Position Prize Money 1 $1,890,000 2 $1,134,000 3 $714,000 4 $504,000 5 $420,000 6 $378,000 7 $351,750 8 $325,500 9 $304,500 10 $283,500 11 $262,500 12 $241,500 13 $220,500 14 $199,500 15 $187,320 16 $175,980 17 $165,480 18 $154,980 19 $144,480 20 $133,980 21 $123,480 22 $115,080 23 $106,680 24 $98,280 25 $89,880 26 $81,480 27 $78,330 28 $75,180 29 $72,030 30 $68,880 31 $65,730 32 $62,580 33 $59,430 34 $56,805 35 $54,180 36 $51,555 37 $48,930 38 $46,830 39 $44,730 40 $42,630 41 $40,530 42 $38,430 43 $36,330 44 $34,230 45 $32,130 46 $30,030 47 $27,930 48 $26,250 49 $24,780 50 $23,940 51 $23,310 52 $22,680 53 $22,260 54 $21,840 55 $21,630 56 $21,420 57 $21,210 58 $21,000 59 $20,790 60 $20,580 61 $20,370 62 $20,160 63 $19,950 64 $19,740 65 $19,530 66 $19,320 67 $19,110 68 $18,900 69 $18,690 70 $18,480 71 $18,270 72 $18,060 73 $17,850 74 $17,640 75 $17,430 76 $17,220 77 $17,010 78 $16,800

WHO WON THE 2021 CJ CUP?

Rory McIlroy secured his 20th PGA Tour title at the 2021 CJ Cup. The Northern Irishman was 9-shots back ahead of the weekend but fired blistering rounds of 62 and 66 to secure a one-shot victory from Collin Morikawa.

WHERE IS THE CJ CUP BEING PLAYED?

The CJ Cup is being played at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina. The Tom Fazio-designed course is set to host just its second PGA Tour victory having provided the stage for the 2021 Palmetto Championship.