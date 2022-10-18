CJ Cup Preview, Field And Prize Money
The sixth event of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season is underway. Here is who's playing and how much money is up for grabs
The PGA Tour moves from Japan to South Carolina for the sixth event of the 2022-23 season, as Congaree Golf Club plays host to the CJ Cup.
Rory McIlroy returns to the scene of his 20th PGA Tour victory, which he secured following weekend rounds of 62 and 66 to hold off Collin Morikawa. McIlroy hasn't featured on the PGA Tour since winning the Tour Championship and subsequent FedEx Cup at East Lake. That said, he enters this week in fine form after three DP World Tour appearances in which he has not finished worse than T4.
The four-time Major champion is joined by World No.1 and Masters winner, Scottie Scheffler. Like McIlroy, the American is set to tee it up on the PGA Tour for the first time this season as he increases his preparation ahead of a title defence at Augusta National in April.
Jon Rahm returns to action following his historic victory at the Spanish Open, where he equalled the record of compatriot and golf legend Seve Ballesteros. World No.9 and Open champion Collin Morikawa returns for his second event of the season and looking to build on what has been a less than inspiring 2022 calendar year.
The American is without a win since the 2021 DP World Tour Championship Dubai, the longest drought in his short yet successful career thus far. The two-time Major champion finished second in this event last year and looking to build on a disappointing T45 at the ZOZO Championship last week.
Six of the top-10 and 15 of the top-20 in the Official World Golf Ranking are set to tee it up in what is considered the strongest PGA Tour field of the season so far, including Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa and Jordan Spieth.
Many eyes will be fixed on the emerging talent that is Joohyung "Tom" Kim. With victory at the Shriners Children's Open earlier this season, the South Korean became the first player since Tiger Woods to win two PGA Tour events before turning 21. Kim, who described the emotions of his meteoric rise as like a "five-year-old at Disneyland" adorned himself to both sets of fans with a swashbuckling display at the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow.
Rickie Fowler returns to PGA Tour action on a sponsor exemption after being denied victory by Keegan Bradley at the ZOZO Championship last week. The American has endured a difficult spell in recent years but looks to be in the midst of a return to form after working with long-time instructor Butch Harmon once again.
Bradley is also in the field, fresh from his first PGA Tour title in just shy of 1,500 days. The American trailed Fowler by a single stroke ahead of the final round but proved to be too strong as he claimed his fifth PGA Tour victory.
This year's CJ Cup will see a change of venue with Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina providing the stage. The Tom Fazio-designed course will host the PGA Tour for the second time after being the venue for the 2021 Palmetto Championship.
Like the ZOZO Championship, the CJ Cup is a no-cut event with players competing for a $10.5 million purse. The winner will take home a cheque for $1,890,000.
CJ CUP FIELD
- An, Byeong Hun
- Bae, Yongjun
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Bradley, Keegan
- Burns, Sam
- Clark, Wyndham
- Conners, Corey
- Davis, Cam
- Day, Jason
- English, Harris
- Fitzpatrick, Matt
- Fleetwood, Tommy
- Fowler, Rickie
- Glover, Lucas
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hadwin, Adam
- Harman, Brian
- Hatton, Tyrrell
- Henley, Russell
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoge, Tom
- Homa, Max
- Horschel, Billy
- Hovland, Viktor
- Huh, John
- Im, Sungjae
- Jung, Chanmin
- Kim, Bio
- Kim, S.H.
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kim, Tom
- Kim, Yeongsu
- Kirk, Chris
- Kisner, Kevin
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Kuchar, Matt
- Lee, K.H.
- List, Luke
- Lowry, Shane
- Matsuyama, Hideki
- McCarthy, Denny
- McIlroy, Rory
- McNealy, Maverick
- Merritt, Troy
- Mitchell, Keith
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Moore, Taylor
- Morikawa, Collin
- Mullinax, Trey
- Muñoz, Sebastián
- Noren, Alex
- Palmer, Ryan
- Park, Sanghyun
- Pereira, Mito
- Poston, J.T.
- Power, Seamus
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rahm, Jon
- Reavie, Chez
- Riley, Davis
- Scheffler, Scottie
- Seo, Yoseop
- Shin, Sanghun
- Simpson, Webb
- Smalley, Alex
- Spaun, J.J.
- Spieth, Jordan
- Stallings, Scott
- Steele, Brendan
- Straka, Sepp
- Suh, Justin
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thomas, Justin
- Todd, Brendon
- Willett, Danny
- Wise, Aaron
- Woodland, Gary
- Young, Cameron
CJ CUP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
|Position
|Prize Money
|1
|$1,890,000
|2
|$1,134,000
|3
|$714,000
|4
|$504,000
|5
|$420,000
|6
|$378,000
|7
|$351,750
|8
|$325,500
|9
|$304,500
|10
|$283,500
|11
|$262,500
|12
|$241,500
|13
|$220,500
|14
|$199,500
|15
|$187,320
|16
|$175,980
|17
|$165,480
|18
|$154,980
|19
|$144,480
|20
|$133,980
|21
|$123,480
|22
|$115,080
|23
|$106,680
|24
|$98,280
|25
|$89,880
|26
|$81,480
|27
|$78,330
|28
|$75,180
|29
|$72,030
|30
|$68,880
|31
|$65,730
|32
|$62,580
|33
|$59,430
|34
|$56,805
|35
|$54,180
|36
|$51,555
|37
|$48,930
|38
|$46,830
|39
|$44,730
|40
|$42,630
|41
|$40,530
|42
|$38,430
|43
|$36,330
|44
|$34,230
|45
|$32,130
|46
|$30,030
|47
|$27,930
|48
|$26,250
|49
|$24,780
|50
|$23,940
|51
|$23,310
|52
|$22,680
|53
|$22,260
|54
|$21,840
|55
|$21,630
|56
|$21,420
|57
|$21,210
|58
|$21,000
|59
|$20,790
|60
|$20,580
|61
|$20,370
|62
|$20,160
|63
|$19,950
|64
|$19,740
|65
|$19,530
|66
|$19,320
|67
|$19,110
|68
|$18,900
|69
|$18,690
|70
|$18,480
|71
|$18,270
|72
|$18,060
|73
|$17,850
|74
|$17,640
|75
|$17,430
|76
|$17,220
|77
|$17,010
|78
|$16,800
WHO WON THE 2021 CJ CUP?
Rory McIlroy secured his 20th PGA Tour title at the 2021 CJ Cup. The Northern Irishman was 9-shots back ahead of the weekend but fired blistering rounds of 62 and 66 to secure a one-shot victory from Collin Morikawa.
WHERE IS THE CJ CUP BEING PLAYED?
The CJ Cup is being played at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina. The Tom Fazio-designed course is set to host just its second PGA Tour victory having provided the stage for the 2021 Palmetto Championship.
