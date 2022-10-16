Keegan Bradley Secures First PGA Tour Title In 1,498 Days

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Going into the final round of the ZOZO Championship, we were treated to a congested field with a lot of star power. Not only was eventual winner, Keegan Bradley, looking for a first title in 1,498 days, but there was also Rickie Fowler, who himself hadn't picked up a PGA Tour win in 1,350 days.

In fact it was Fowler who began the day ahead, as a third round 66 put him one shot clear of Bradley, as well as a few strokes clear of Andrew Putnam and Viktor Hovland.

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Early doors though and it was Bradley who took the lead at Narashino Country Club, with back-to-back birdies at the fifth and sixth vaulting him two clear of Fowler, who began his first six holes with five pars and a bogey.

As the pack headed to the back nine, it was Bradley who still held the slim advantage and, when a birdie dropped at the 11th, it seemed the title was destined for the American.

However, winning is never easy, especially when you bogey the 14th and 16th to see your two shot lead evaporate. Bradley though dug in, with a clutch birdie on the 17th giving him a two shot advantage going down the 72nd hole.



Fowler carded a level-par final round to miss out by one shot (Image credit: Getty Images)

Safely finding the putting surface, he duly two-putted for a one shot win over Fowler and Putnam, securing a first victory since the 2018 BMW Championship in the process. Coming off the green, the 36-year-old emotionally stated: "I'm trying to keep it together, but I really want to thank my wife Jillian for all of the sacrifices she made for my family and thanks to Terry and May and all of my coaches.

"I knew it wasn't going to be easy. That two-putt on the 16th was major, but I was ready and that birdie putt on the 17th goes down as one of the best holes of my life. I played in the final group when Tiger won here and I got to watch him do that, but I'm so proud to win this title in Japan."