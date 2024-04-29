Volvo China Open Prize Money Payout 2024
The Volvo China Open returns to the DP World Tour for this first time in five years, and there’s an increased purse on offer
The Volvo China Open returns to the DP World Tour schedule for the first time since 2019 as the Asian Swing phase of the season concludes at Hidden Grace Golf Club.
In recent years, the event has been part of the China Tour, but this year the edition is co-sanctioned by the two circuits, and there is a significantly increased prize money payout.
The 2023 tournament featured a purse of $1.5m, but players are competing for $750,000 more this week, with a payout of $2.25m.
That’s the same as the figure that was available at last week’s ISPS Handa Championship in Japan. On that occasion, Yuto Katsuragawa earned his first DP World Tour title and also a first prize of $382,500. This week’s winner will earn an identical sum, with the runner-up in line for a windfall of $247,500.
Aside from the money available at the tournament, there is a separate competition that awards a bonus $200,000 to the winner of the Asian Swing.
Sebastian Soderberg, who finished second last week, is currently in prime position to take the prize, with Hero Indian Open winner Keita Nakajima right behind him and Porsche Singapore Classic champion Jesper Svensson in third. Nakajima has opted not to play this week, although anyone down to 20th in the Asian Swing standings who is competing this week still has a chance to earn the money.
Perhaps even more attractive than the $200,000 is a place at the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship, while the player finishing first will also gain entry into the Back 9 section of the season as well as the second Rolex Series event of the year, the Genesis Scottish Open.
This week’s winner will also claim 3000 Race To Dubai points, while there are also world ranking and Olympic qualification points available.
Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 Volvo China Open.
Volvo China Open Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$382,500
|2nd
|$247,500
|3rd
|$141,750
|4th
|$112,500
|5th
|$95,400
|6th
|$78,750
|7th
|$67,500
|8th
|$56,250
|9th
|$50,400
|10th
|$45,000
|11th
|$41,400
|12th
|$38,700
|13th
|$36,225
|14th
|$34,425
|15th
|$33,075
|16th
|$31,725
|17th
|$30,375
|18th
|$29,025
|19th
|$27,900
|20th
|$27,000
|21st
|$26,100
|22nd
|$25,425
|23rd
|$24,750
|24th
|$24,075
|25th
|$23,400
|26th
|$22,725
|27th
|$22,050
|28th
|$21,375
|29th
|$20,700
|30th
|$20,025
|31st
|$19,350
|32nd
|$18,675
|33rd
|$18,000
|34th
|$17,325
|35th
|$16,650
|36th
|$15,975
|37th
|$15,525
|38th
|$15,075
|39th
|$14,625
|40th
|$14,175
|41st
|$13,725
|42nd
|$13,275
|43rd
|$12,825
|44th
|$12,375
|45th
|$11,925
|46th
|$11,475
|47th
|$11,025
|48th
|$10,575
|49th
|$10,125
|50th
|$9,675
|51st
|$9,225
|52nd
|$8,775
|53rd
|$8,325
|54th
|$7,875
|55th
|$7,650
|56th
|$7,425
|57th
|$7,200
|58th
|$6,975
|59th
|$6,750
|60th
|$6,525
|61st
|$6,300
|62nd
|$6,075
|63rd
|$5,850
|64th
|$5,625
|65th
|$5,400
|66th
|$5,175
|67th
|$4,950
|68th
|$4,725
|69th
|$4,500
|70th
|$4,275
Who Are The Star Names In The Volvo China Open?
The defending champion is Thai player Sarit Suwannarut, who claimed victory at last year’s tournament by a commanding six shots.
Alexander Levy, who claimed his maiden DP World Tour title at the 2014 edition, also won the event in 2017, and he hopes to make that three this week, while another former winner of the tournament in the field is 2011 victor Nicolas Colsaerts. Meanwhile, the hopes of locals will largely rest with Li Haotong and Ashun Wu.
Other well-known players participating include Spaniards Pablo Larrazabal and Adrian Otaegui, German Yannik Paul and Englishman Jordan Smith, while there also appearances from three-time DP World Tour winners Edoardo Molinari and Antoine Rozner, and two-time winner Ockie Strydom.
