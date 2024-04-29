Volvo China Open Prize Money Payout 2024

The Volvo China Open returns to the DP World Tour schedule for the first time since 2019 as the Asian Swing phase of the season concludes at Hidden Grace Golf Club.

In recent years, the event has been part of the China Tour, but this year the edition is co-sanctioned by the two circuits, and there is a significantly increased prize money payout.

The 2023 tournament featured a purse of $1.5m, but players are competing for $750,000 more this week, with a payout of $2.25m.

That’s the same as the figure that was available at last week’s ISPS Handa Championship in Japan. On that occasion, Yuto Katsuragawa earned his first DP World Tour title and also a first prize of $382,500. This week’s winner will earn an identical sum, with the runner-up in line for a windfall of $247,500.

Aside from the money available at the tournament, there is a separate competition that awards a bonus $200,000 to the winner of the Asian Swing.

Sebastian Soderberg, who finished second last week, is currently in prime position to take the prize, with Hero Indian Open winner Keita Nakajima right behind him and Porsche Singapore Classic champion Jesper Svensson in third. Nakajima has opted not to play this week, although anyone down to 20th in the Asian Swing standings who is competing this week still has a chance to earn the money.

Perhaps even more attractive than the $200,000 is a place at the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship, while the player finishing first will also gain entry into the Back 9 section of the season as well as the second Rolex Series event of the year, the Genesis Scottish Open.

This week’s winner will also claim 3000 Race To Dubai points, while there are also world ranking and Olympic qualification points available.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 Volvo China Open.

Volvo China Open Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $382,500 2nd $247,500 3rd $141,750 4th $112,500 5th $95,400 6th $78,750 7th $67,500 8th $56,250 9th $50,400 10th $45,000 11th $41,400 12th $38,700 13th $36,225 14th $34,425 15th $33,075 16th $31,725 17th $30,375 18th $29,025 19th $27,900 20th $27,000 21st $26,100 22nd $25,425 23rd $24,750 24th $24,075 25th $23,400 26th $22,725 27th $22,050 28th $21,375 29th $20,700 30th $20,025 31st $19,350 32nd $18,675 33rd $18,000 34th $17,325 35th $16,650 36th $15,975 37th $15,525 38th $15,075 39th $14,625 40th $14,175 41st $13,725 42nd $13,275 43rd $12,825 44th $12,375 45th $11,925 46th $11,475 47th $11,025 48th $10,575 49th $10,125 50th $9,675 51st $9,225 52nd $8,775 53rd $8,325 54th $7,875 55th $7,650 56th $7,425 57th $7,200 58th $6,975 59th $6,750 60th $6,525 61st $6,300 62nd $6,075 63rd $5,850 64th $5,625 65th $5,400 66th $5,175 67th $4,950 68th $4,725 69th $4,500 70th $4,275

Who Are The Star Names In The Volvo China Open?

Sarit Suwannarut won by six shots in the 2023 tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

The defending champion is Thai player Sarit Suwannarut, who claimed victory at last year’s tournament by a commanding six shots.

Alexander Levy, who claimed his maiden DP World Tour title at the 2014 edition, also won the event in 2017, and he hopes to make that three this week, while another former winner of the tournament in the field is 2011 victor Nicolas Colsaerts. Meanwhile, the hopes of locals will largely rest with Li Haotong and Ashun Wu.

Other well-known players participating include Spaniards Pablo Larrazabal and Adrian Otaegui, German Yannik Paul and Englishman Jordan Smith, while there also appearances from three-time DP World Tour winners Edoardo Molinari and Antoine Rozner, and two-time winner Ockie Strydom.

