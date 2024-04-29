Volvo China Open Prize Money Payout 2024

The Volvo China Open returns to the DP World Tour for this first time in five years, and there’s an increased purse on offer

Sebastian Soderberg at the ISPS Handa Championshship
Sebastian Soderberg is in prime position for a PGA Championship berth
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

The Volvo China Open returns to the DP World Tour schedule for the first time since 2019 as the Asian Swing phase of the season concludes at Hidden Grace Golf Club.

In recent years, the event has been part of the China Tour, but this year the edition is co-sanctioned by the two circuits, and there is a significantly increased prize money payout. 

The 2023 tournament featured a purse of $1.5m, but players are competing for $750,000 more this week, with a payout of $2.25m.

That’s the same as the figure that was available at last week’s ISPS Handa Championship in Japan. On that occasion, Yuto Katsuragawa earned his first DP World Tour title and also a first prize of $382,500. This week’s winner will earn an identical sum, with the runner-up in line for a windfall of $247,500.

Aside from the money available at the tournament, there is a separate competition that awards a bonus $200,000 to the winner of the Asian Swing.

Sebastian Soderberg, who finished second last week, is currently in prime position to take the prize, with Hero Indian Open winner Keita Nakajima right behind him and Porsche Singapore Classic champion Jesper Svensson in third. Nakajima has opted not to play this week, although anyone down to 20th in the Asian Swing standings who is competing this week still has a chance to earn the money.

Perhaps even more attractive than the $200,000 is a place at the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship, while the player finishing first will also gain entry into the Back 9 section of the season as well as the second Rolex Series event of the year, the Genesis Scottish Open.

This week’s winner will also claim 3000 Race To Dubai points, while there are also world ranking and Olympic qualification points available.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 Volvo China Open.

Volvo China Open Prize Money Payout

Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1
PositionPrize Money
1st$382,500
2nd$247,500
3rd$141,750
4th$112,500
5th$95,400
6th$78,750
7th$67,500
8th$56,250
9th$50,400
10th$45,000
11th$41,400
12th$38,700
13th$36,225
14th$34,425
15th$33,075
16th$31,725
17th$30,375
18th$29,025
19th$27,900
20th$27,000
21st$26,100
22nd$25,425
23rd$24,750
24th$24,075
25th$23,400
26th$22,725
27th$22,050
28th$21,375
29th$20,700
30th$20,025
31st$19,350
32nd$18,675
33rd$18,000
34th$17,325
35th$16,650
36th$15,975
37th$15,525
38th$15,075
39th$14,625
40th$14,175
41st$13,725
42nd$13,275
43rd$12,825
44th$12,375
45th$11,925
46th$11,475
47th$11,025
48th$10,575
49th$10,125
50th$9,675
51st$9,225
52nd$8,775
53rd$8,325
54th$7,875
55th$7,650
56th$7,425
57th$7,200
58th$6,975
59th$6,750
60th$6,525
61st$6,300
62nd$6,075
63rd$5,850
64th$5,625
65th$5,400
66th$5,175
67th$4,950
68th$4,725
69th$4,500
70th$4,275

Who Are The Star Names In The Volvo China Open?

Sarit Suwannarut with the Volvo China Open trophy

Sarit Suwannarut won by six shots in the 2023 tournament

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The defending champion is Thai player Sarit Suwannarut, who claimed victory at last year’s tournament by a commanding six shots.

Alexander Levy, who claimed his maiden DP World Tour title at the 2014 edition, also won the event in 2017, and he hopes to make that three this week, while another former winner of the tournament in the field is 2011 victor Nicolas Colsaerts. Meanwhile, the hopes of locals will largely rest with Li Haotong and Ashun Wu.

Other well-known players participating include Spaniards Pablo Larrazabal and Adrian Otaegui, German Yannik Paul and Englishman Jordan Smith, while there also appearances from three-time DP World Tour winners Edoardo Molinari and Antoine Rozner, and two-time winner Ockie Strydom.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

