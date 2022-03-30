'It's Sad' - Players React To The Last Year Of Poppie's Pond

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

LPGA Tour players will bid farewell to Mission Hills Country Club and the famed Poppie's Pond this week as the first Major of the season is played there for the final time. England's Georgia Hall was one of the stars leading the tribute, saying: "It's sad to leave."

Poppie's Pond surrounds the 18th green and is named after longtime tournament director, Terry Wilcox, who retired in 2008. Wilcox is known as 'Poppie' to his grandchildren with Amy Alcott the first to jump into the pond to celebrate victory in 1988.

Speaking ahead of the event, Lexi Thompson, who claimed her only Major championship victory here in 2014 said: "Jumping into Poppie's Pond is one of my best memories. I think what's so amazing is the history behind this tournament. Jumping into Poppie's Pond's, putting the robe on on the 18th green, just the tradition and history behind it. To be able to walk up the 18th green and see my name there, it's pretty special."

Former World No.1, Lydia Ko, echoed Thompson's comments: "The biggest thing about this event is Poppie's Pond. Obviously we've had multiple different sponsors that have sponsored this event, I'm going to miss the tradition of that and every year hoping to be the one that gets to make that leap."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chevron agreed a six-year deal with IMG to become the title sponsor of the event; which will now be known as the Chevron Championship. As well as their title sponsorship, there has also been a dramatic increase in the purse to $5m - up 60% from the previous year.

The LPGA Tour has confirmed the tournament will move to a later date in spring as part of a long-term commitment with NBC Sports. This year will be the final time the Major is played at Mission Hills Country Club in California as the tournament looks for a new host. Whilst nothing has been confirmed, Houston, Texas, is the likely location; where more than 8,000 Chevron staff are based.

Whilst sad to see the back of Poppie's Pond, Thompson was excited about the future prospects of the tournament: "To be able to have a partnership with Chevron, to come in and come take this event, I know it'll be moving, but at the same time we're not losing an event, we're gaining a partnership with Chevron, as well."

Ko gave similar thoughts: "When KPMG took over the LPGA Championship everybody was sad because there is so much tradition and history at that event, but what KPMG has done to that event, they've upgraded it on every level to the golf courses we play, the hospitality.

"And I think sometimes it is hard to like take that step, and I'm sure Chevron will do that, and we'll make it an even better tournament for the future generations and for us playing."