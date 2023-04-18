Linn Grant To Miss Chevron Championship Due To Vaccination Status
The Swede will not play in the Major in Texas because she has not been vaccinated against Covid-19
The first women’s Major of the year takes place this week at Carlton Woods in Texas, and features 42 of the world’s top 50 players.
There will be one notable absentee, though, World No.22 Linn Grant. The Swede will not compete because, per Golfweek (opens in new tab), she hasn’t been vaccinated against Covid-19. That goes against the US government’s restrictions on overseas visitors to the country, which obliges them to be vaccinated against the virus.
Because of the situation, Grant has not played in the US since the NCAA Championship in May 2021. Since then, though, the 23-year-old has emerged as one of the world’s best players.
Grant won four tournaments on the LET last year, and claimed the Race to Costa Del Sol title after a thrilling battle with compatriot Maja Stark. She also played six times on the LPGA Tour in 2022, albeit in countries other than the US, where she had four top-10 finishes. However, she missed the season finale in Florida for the same reason.
Grant has yet to play in the Chevron Championship, although she did compete in two US Women’s Opens before the restrictions came in. Still, while the impasse is undoubtedly hindering her career progression, there is a possibility it will soon end.
Earlier in the month, US President Joe Biden ended the Covid-19 national emergency. The travel restrictions remained thanks to a separate public health emergency, but it is due to expire on 11 May, so Grant could be available to play in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play event in Las Vegas two weeks later.
Before that, another significant tournament Grant will miss is the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown, which takes place between 4 and 7 May in San Francisco. Grant had qualified as one of the top four Swedes in the world ranking, but her place will now be taken by World No.119 Caroline Hedwall as part of the Sweden team that also includes Stark, Madelene Sagstrom and Anna Nordqvist.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
