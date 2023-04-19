World No.1 Lydia Ko On Brink Of LPGA Tour Hall Of Fame

Despite still being just 25 years of age, Lydia Ko has the chance to join illustrious company this week at the Chevron Championship where a win would get her in the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame.

The New Zealander is just two points away from the 27 needed to be in the Hall of Fame, with Majors awarding two points. To gain entry into the Hall of Fame, players must have won an LPGA Major championship, the Vare Trophy [awarded for the season's best scoring average] or Rolex Player of the Year honors.

Ko has won all three multiple times, with 19 LPGA Tour victories to her name as well as two Majors, two Vare Trophies and two Rolex Player of the Year honors.

"Honestly, I just want to have a good week this week," Ko said ahead of the Chevron Championship in Texas. "Hall of Fame and everything, yeah, I'm two points away, and I'm like one tournament away technically to being able to do that.

"It is definitely a big goal of mine to be in the Hall of Fame, but I don't think that's like my end goal or something that I'm just going to keep chasing towards because I'm just trying to play the best golf I can, and if I put myself in contention and just keep giving myself opportunities, I feel like they're all going to come naturally.

Ko won the CME Tour Championship last year to win the Vare Trophy, Rolex Player of the Year and Race to CME Globe (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I'm sure as much as I want it, the rest of the 131 other players also want the win as much as I do, so it's like even though there might be like different things at stake for each player, I think it's meaningful for every single one of them in their own different ways.

"Yeah, I mean, it would be pretty cool to get it done in the first Major of the year and be in the Hall of Fame, but that's not what's important to me.

"For me I just want to have a good week and put myself in position, and if I have a chance at it and be the one that's holding the trophy at the end of the week, that's pretty awesome. But I don't think that's going to be like my driving force going to any of these events this year."

Ko currently holds the World No.1 position and has enjoyed a strong opening to the year where she won in her first start at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International.

She has taken a couple of weeks off in preparation for the first Major of 2023, which she won in 2016 back when it was played in California and known as the ANA Inspiration.